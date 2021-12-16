NORTON — Patrick Healey led a Bishop Feehan High sweep of the 1,000 as the Shamrocks outdistanced Tri-County 88-16 and St. Paul’s 74-32 in a non-league boys track meet Thursday at Wheaton College.
Griffin Kaplan took third place in the two-mile(12:00) for Tri-County, while Jonan Joyce-Vorce clocked a 9.7 for thirdin the 55 hurdles. Anna Couchon won the two-mile (13:28) and Averie Dennelle won the high jump (4-6) for the Cougar girls’ team.
Bishop Feehan boys 88, Tri-County 16; BF 74, St. Paul’s 32: 55 2-Connor McHale 7.13, 3-Matt Saunders; 300 1-McHale 39.86, 2-Liam Concannon, 3-Nolan Duffy; 600 2-Andrew Smith 1;34; 1,000 1-Patrick Healy 2:42.5, 2-Ryan Nealon, 3-Cormac Masterson; Mile 1-Noah Gomes D’Sa 4:58.6, 3-Alex Almeida; Two mile 1-Brandon LeBlanc 11:14.5, 2-Brendan McCann, 3-Griffin Kaplan (TC), 12:00; 55 hurdles 1-James Breckner 9.01, 2-Lucas Ribeiro, 3-Jonan Joyce-Vorce (TC) 9.7; High jump 1-Bill Roche 5-2, 3-Devin Leber (TC), Duffy (BF) 5-0; Long jump 2-McHale 17-7; Shot put 1-Jake Gosselin 40-3, 2-Connor Larochelle, 3-Sam DeMoura; 4x400 relay 1-Breckner, D’Sa,Smith, Healey, 3:54.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.