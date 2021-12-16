NORTON — Patrick Healey led a Bishop Feehan High sweep of the 1,000 as the Shamrocks outdistanced Tri-County 88-16 and St. Paul’s 74-32 in a non-league boys track meet Thursday at Wheaton College.

Griffin Kaplan took third place in the two-mile(12:00) for Tri-County, while Jonan Joyce-Vorce clocked a 9.7 for thirdin the 55 hurdles. Anna Couchon won the two-mile (13:28) and Averie Dennelle won the high jump (4-6) for the Cougar girls’ team.

Bishop Feehan boys 88, Tri-County 16; BF 74, St. Paul’s 32: 55 2-Connor McHale 7.13, 3-Matt Saunders; 300 1-McHale 39.86, 2-Liam Concannon, 3-Nolan Duffy; 600 2-Andrew Smith 1;34; 1,000 1-Patrick Healy 2:42.5, 2-Ryan Nealon, 3-Cormac Masterson; Mile 1-Noah Gomes D’Sa 4:58.6, 3-Alex Almeida; Two mile 1-Brandon LeBlanc 11:14.5, 2-Brendan McCann, 3-Griffin Kaplan (TC), 12:00; 55 hurdles 1-James Breckner 9.01, 2-Lucas Ribeiro, 3-Jonan Joyce-Vorce (TC) 9.7; High jump 1-Bill Roche 5-2, 3-Devin Leber (TC), Duffy (BF) 5-0; Long jump 2-McHale 17-7; Shot put 1-Jake Gosselin 40-3, 2-Connor Larochelle, 3-Sam DeMoura; 4x400 relay 1-Breckner, D’Sa,Smith, Healey, 3:54.5.

Bishop Feehan girls 81, Tri-County 23; Bishop Feehan 82, St. Paul's 23: 55 1-  Izzy Graziano, 7.71, 2-Olivia Kelly, 3-Gigi Colleran; 300 1-Graziano 42.86, 2-Maeve Parrish, 3-Colleran; 600 1-Val Capalbo (BF)1:42.1, 2-Emily DiSalvo (TC),; 1k000 1-Bridget Sutulla 3:24, 2-Laruen Harkins, 3-Amy Parkinson; Mile 1-Anna Boyd 5:33, 2-Liz Borah, 3-Christia Assi; Two mile 1-Anna Couchon (T), 13:25.9, 2-Amy Lawton (BF), 3-Erin Parkinson (BF); 55 hudles 1-Meghan Chan 10.89;1-Arli Rodriguezm 3-Evie Brunnenmeyer (TC)l; High jump 1-Averie Dennelle(TC), 4-6, 2-Lianna George (BF), 3-Taylor Ford (BF); Long jump 1-Colleran (BF), 2-Dennelle (TC); Shot out 1-Brooke Serak 32-5, 2-Anna Cinelli, 3-Grace Gustafson.; 4x200 relay 1-Kelly,Emily Rivers, Maggie Flaherty, Emma Fitzgerald 3:10; 4x400 relay 1-Borah, Boyd,Parrish, Capalbo), 4:32.

