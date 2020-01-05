BOSTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ 4x400 relay team captured first place by better than five seconds at 4:26.7 during the MSTCA Freshman-Sophomore Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Meanwhile, Patrick Healey won the 1,000 run by 3.5 seconds (at 2:45.6), while the 4x200 relay team also won titles for the Shamrock boys.
For the Attleboro boys’ team, Ryan Gleason and Wheaton Harvey both qualified for the MIAA Meet in the mile run, while Ethan Sylvia and Ryan Field qualified in the two-mile run. Also, Joe Hughes and Ed Casey qualified in the 55 dash, as did Reid Thompson and Jack Blouin in the 1,000.
For the AHS girls’ team, Ayla Santoro (3:31.2) and Kacey Parker (3:31.5) both had personal bests in the 1,000, as did Rebecca Rainey (600, 1:58.4) and Elayna Marinelli (shot put, 21-10).
Bishop Feehan results: Boys — 1,000 1-Patrick Healey 2:45.6; 4x200 relay 1-John O’Connor, Matt Saunders, Nolan Duffy, Liam Concannon 1:40.3; 300 1-O’Connor 39.17; Girls — 55 7-Olivia Kelly 7.83; 4x400 relay 1-Grace Klingaman, Grace O’Hanlon, Anne Pearl, Maeve Parrish 4:26.7
