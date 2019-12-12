NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ winter track team began its season in stride, storming past both Malden Catholic (89-9) and Southeastern Regional (73-27) in a triangular meet Thursday at Wheaton College.
Maddie Breckner won both the 300 dash (45.6) and long jump (14-0), while being a member of the first place 4x400 relay team. In addition, Grace O’Hanlon took second in both the 300 (46.8) and high jump (4-8).
The Shamrock boys’ team overcame a one-point deficit entering the final event, the 4x400 relay and won that for a 52-48 victory over Southeastern Regional. Tayson Morale, Sean O’Brien, James Donnelly and Aidan Corrigan combined for a first place time of 3:45.
The Shamrocks took the first four spots in the 1,000 with Jackson Craig (2:48), Lucas Jacques (2:49), O’Brien (2:49) and Patrick Healy.
Corrigan also took second in the 300 (38.5), while Hunter Beausoleil won the long jump (18-11) and took second in the high jump (5-4).
