NORTON — The boys and girls track teams of Bishop Feehan High each remain undefeated in dual meets with victories over West Bridgewater Wednesday night at Wheaton College.
The Shamrocks’ girls team (5-0) used a pair of wins in the relay events to pull away with a 58-42 victory. The 4x200 team (Olivia Kelly, Laura Smith, Rebecca Gracia, Lilly Stevens) had a winning time of 2:01.6 and the 4x400 team (Maddie Breckner, Grace O’Hanlan, Annie Pearl, Maeve Parrish). Breckner was also a winner in the 300 (45.26) and Kelly won the 55 dash (8.0). Other first-place finishers for Feehan included Amelia Mignacca in the mile (5:31.1), Bella Simoneau in the two mile (12:49.7) and Riley Dion in the shot put (27-11.75).
The Feehan boys team (4-0) ran away with a 70-30 victory over West Bridgewater by taking both relays in addition to six individual winners. For long distance runners, Seamus Setula won the mile (4:57.7), Sean O’Brien took the two mile (10:43.7), Aidan Corrigan was first in the 600 (1:31.4) and Jackson Craig won the 1,000 (2:45.4).
The other Shamrock boys’ winners were Ethan Boudreau in the 55 hurdles (8.42) and Marcus Moody in the dash (7.0), while the 4x200 team of John O’Connor, Matt Saunders, Nolan Duffy and Liam Concannon (1:40.8) and the 4x400 team of Thomas Salois, Aidan Sicard, Lucas Jaxques and Tayson Morales (3:56.5) also won.
Bishop Feehan will wrap up their dual meet season Monday against Eastern Athletic Conference opponent Bishop Stang at Wheaton College.
The Tri-County girls team (1-4) split their tri-meet with a 31-24 victory over Malden Catholic, while falling to Southeastern 83-8 at Wheaton College. Sam Kaplan had a first-place long jump of 12-0.5 and Rebecca Grome won the mile at 6:54. On the boys side, Tri-County (0-4) dropped their dual meet with Southeastern 75-25. Griffin Kaplan was the winner in the mile at 5:21 and Josh Plante posted a personal best long jump (18-4) and took second place. Both teams will compete against Diman Voke Monday.
