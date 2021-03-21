ATTLEBORO -- Hosaya Exavier and Sean Callaghan won the 100 and 200 sprints respectively and combined talents as members of the first place 4x200 relay team as the Bishop Feehan High boys' track team downed Bishop Stang 56-44 in a Catholic Central League meet at McGrath Stadium.

The Bishop Feehan High girls' team also notched its second victory with an 86-14 conquest of the Spartans. Avery Blanchard won both the high jump and shot put for the Shamrocks, while Amelia Mignacca (mile) and Maria Romsey (two mile) won the distance events.

Bishop Feehan boys 56, Bishop Stang 44: 200 1-Sean Callaghan 25.0; 100 1-Hosaya Exavier 12.2; 1,000 1-Ryan Nealon 2:50.6; Two mile 1-Pat Healey 9:59.1; 4x200 relay 1-John O'Connor, Callaghan, Exavier, Nolan Duffy, 1:40.1; 4x400 relay 1-Jack Bernier, Andrew Kubaska, Noah Gomes D'Sa, Nealon, 4:08.9.

Bishop Feehan girls 86, Bishop Stang 14: 200 1-Izzy Graziano 27.4; Mile 1-Amelia Mignacca 5:40.1; 100 1-Maegan Cronan 13.9; 600 1-Maeve Parrish 1:45.7; 1,000 1-Liz Borah 3:20.1; Two mile 1-Maria Romsey 12:38.8; Long jump 1-Valerie Capalbo 16-11; High jump 1-Avery Blanchard 4-6; Shot put 1-Blanchard 25-5; 4x200 relay 1-Olivia Kelly, Emily Rivers, Reese Doyon, Oceana Duffy, 2:00.5; 4x400 relay 1-Camdyn Asselin, Grace O'Hanlon, Parrish, Capalbo, 4:16.9.