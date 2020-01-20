NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High School boys’ and girls’ winter track teams emerged No. 1 among the six teams participating in the Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Meet Monday at Wheaton College.
The Shamrock boys’ team scored 20 points with 1-3-4 showings in both the two-mile run and 55 hurdles to post 113 points and claim the team title.
The Shamrock girls’ team won both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, in addition to three individual crowns, in totaling a first-place title-taking 145 points.
Jackson Craig won the 1,000 (at 2:44) by an eight-second margin, Patrick Healey won the mile (4:40) by a 16-second margin, while Lucas Jacques finished first in the two-mile (10:12) by a 30-second margin.
Olivia Kelly (55, 7.83 seconds), Liz McCormick (1,000, personal-best 3:30) and Isabella Simoneau (two-mile, 12:24) all won individual events for the Bishop Feehan girls’ team.
The Shamrocks also made a strong showing at the Division 3 Relay Meet. The boys’ Distance Medley Relay team of Sean O’Brien, Aidan Corrigan, Jackson Craig, and Pat Healey finished fourth (10:55.5), matching the Shamrock record set in 1989. The high-jump relay team of Marcus Moody, Hunter Beausoleil and Emmitt MacDonald finished sixth.
The girls’ 4x400 team of Maddie Breckner, Grace O’Hanlon, Amelia Mignacca and Maeve Parrish finished fourth overall with a time of 4:13.56, the fastest time in 10 years. Also, the Distance Medley Relay team of Sophia Arruda, Lilly Stevens, Izzy Ison, and Bella Simmenou finished fifth (13:36.8).
Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Track and Field Meet
At Wheaton College
Boys’ Team scores: Bishop Feehan 113, Southeastern Reg. 105, West Bridgewater 57, Diman Voke 40, Bishop Stang 34, Tri-County 15.
Girls’ Team scores: Bishop Feehan 145, West Bridgewater 115, Southeastern Reg. 67, Bishop Stang 40, Malden Catholic 35, Diman Voke 28, Tri-County 1.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys — 55 5-Marcus Moody 7.01; 300 4-Aidan Corrigan 38.8; 600 3-Sean O’Brien 1:29.8; 1,000 1-Jackson Craig 2:44.6, 4-Seamus Setula 2:55.5, 5-Jake McDevitt 2:59; Mile 1-Patrick Healy 4:40, 3-Ryan Nealon 4:58.7, 4-Jack Bernier 4:59; Two-mile 1-Lucas Jacques 10:12, 3-Alex Almeida 11:33, 4-Andrew Kubaska 11:33; 55 hurdles 1-Ethan Boudreau 8.36, 3-Hunter Beausoleil 8.6, 4-Anthony Chan 8.8; high jump 3-Emmitt MacDonald 5-6; 4x200 relay 2-John O’Connor, Matt Saunders, Nolan Duffy, Liam Concannon 1:40.2; 4x400 relay 2-Tayson Morales, O’brien, Craig, Corrigan, 3:43.78.
Girls — 55 1-Olivia Kelly 7.83, 5-Rebecca Gracia 8.17; 300 2-Maddie Breckner 45.1, 5-Lily Stevens 47.12; 600 2-Maeve Parrish 1:44.8, 3-Grace O’Hanlon 1:45.7; 1,000 1-Elizabeth McCormick 3:30.1, 4-Grace Burke 3:38; Mile 3-Sophia Arruda 5:34, 5-Amy Parkinson 6:02; Two-mile 1-Isabella Simoneau 12:24.5, 2-Anna Boyd 12:41; 55 hurdles 2-Gracia 9.7; High jump 2-O’Hanlon 4-8; Long jump 5-Kelly 13-41/2; Shot put 2-Grace Firth 28-9, 3-Hannah Ramer 28-6; 4x200 relay 1-Kelly, Erin D’Angelo, Firth, Gracia 1:58.9; 4x400 relay 1-Breckner, Stevens, O’Hanlon, Parrish, 4:26.6.
