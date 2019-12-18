NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls track teams took first in each event during a pair of dominating victories over non-league opponent Tri-County Regional on Wednesday.
The Shamrock boys earned a 94-6 verdict while the girls claimed a 91-5 victory on the campus of Wheaton College on Wednesday.
Maddie Breckner was a triple-winner with first-place finishes in the 300 meter (44.75) and long jump (14-3), while also running the opening leg of the winning 4x400 relay team (4:24.7).
Amelia Mignacca (mile, 5:36) and Grace O’Hanlon (high jump, 4-6) also won individual events in addition to the 4x400 team for the Shamrock girls (3-0).
Marcus Moody was a triple-winner with individual feats in the 55 dash (7.2) and the high jump (5-6), along with running a leg of the winning 4x200 team (1:39.4).
Patrick Healey won the 1,000 with a personal best time (2:45.8) for the Shamrock boys (2-0). The Shamrock program will take part in the Speed Classic at the Reggie Lewis Center on Sunday.
Bishop Feehan boys 94, Tri-County 6: 300 1-Aidan Corrigan 38.61; Mile 1-Jackson Craig 4:43.5; 55 hurdles 1-Ethan Boudreau 8.64; 55 1-Marcus Moody 7.20; 600 1-James Donnelly 1:35.4; 1,000 1-Patrick Healey 2:45.8; Two mile 1-Seamus Sutula 11:14; Shot put 1-Kiean Hickey 31-05; Long jump 1-Emmitt MacDonald 17-5.5; High jump 1-Moody 5-6; 4x200 1-John O’Connor, Matt Saunders, Moody, Corrigan 1:39.4; 4x400 1-Aidan Sicard, Jack Bernier, Liam Concannon, Tayson Morales 4:03.4.
Bishop Feehan girls 91, Tri-County 5: 300 1-Maddie Breckner 44.75; Mile 1-Amelia Mignacci 5:36; 55 hurdles 1-Rebecca Gracia 10.89; 55 1-Olivia Kelly 7.88; 600 1-Elizabeth McCormick 2:09; 1,000 1-Isabelle Ison 3:37.4; Two mile 1-Isabella Simoneau 12:51.3; Shot put 1-Riley Dion 26-6; Long jump 1-Breckner 14-3; High jump 1-Grace O’Hanlon 4-6; 4x200 1-Kelly, Grace Firth, Lily Stevens, Anne Pearl 1:59.1; 4x400 1-Breckner, Maeve Parrish, O’Hanlan, Mignacci 4:24.7.
