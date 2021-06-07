WRENTHAM — At the Jim Hoar Coaches Invitational Meet at Gordon College, Patrick Healy (two mile) and Jon Mignacca (high jump) both captured first place for the Bishop Feehan High boys' team, while Maeve Parrish (800) and Ann Boyd (two mile) had second place finishes.
The Shamrocks' boys (140 points) an and girls (98 points) freshmen teams won their respective CCL Meet titles at Archbishop Williams.
Jim Hoar State Coaches Invitational Meet
Bishop Feehan results
Boys -- High jump 1-Jon Mignacca 6-4; Two mile 1-Patrick Healy 9:52.69; Freshman Mile 4-Noah Gomes D'Sa 4:48.79 ; Girls 100 hurdles 5-Maddie Breckner 1:12.7; 800 2-Maeve Parrish 2:23.2; 400 3-Valerie Capalbo 1:00.4; 100 5-Alyssa Boucher 12.8; Two mile 2-Anna Boyd 12:22.3; 4x400 relay 1-Grace O'Hanlon, Breckner, Parrish, Capalbo 4:10.3; Freshman 100 hurdles 5-Maddie Mullen 20.72; Freshman 100 6-Emma Fitzgerald 13.93.
