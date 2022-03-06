BOSTON — High schools throughout the region participated in the New England Championship track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday. Some local athletes managed to snag top finishes in the event.
The Norton girls track team particularly shined. Ali Murphy took home fourth-place honors in the 300m dash (40.16), while Shea Podbelski finished fourth in the 1000m run (2:55.93). But the top local female performer was Bishop Feehan freshman Brooke Serak, who ended up third in the shot put (38’-10.25”), breaking a school record by nearly two feet in the process.
“It’s incredible to see the talent she’s displaying at such a young age,” Bishop Feehan coach Treena Schmidt said. “Brooke has a really promising track future in the shot put.”
Moving on to the boys, North Attleboro’s Brodie Clemente finished 10th in the shot put (49’-09.25”) while teammate Joseph Beckett finished 13th (49’-01.50”).