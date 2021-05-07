FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ track team presented new head coach and former Foxboro track standout Tim Johansmeyer with a 73-59 victory in his debut Thursday against Oliver Ames High.
The Warriors outscored the Tigers 24-3 in the javelin, discus and shot put events,
The Foxboro girls fell 76-60 to Oliver Ames Thursday despite Jordyn Collins winning both the 100 (12.4) and 200 (25.2) sprints, while freshmen Gianna Dunne and Erin Foley starred in their debuts.
Dunne won the 400 hurdles (1:17.5), while Foley captured first place in the 400 (1:05.9).
Foxboro 73 boys, Oliver Ames 59: Long jump 1-Connolly 21-5; Javelin 1-Keen 96-0; Discus 1-Zerpa 94-0; Shot put 1-Flanagan 33-9; 800 1-Stone 2:17; 400 1-Haney 58.0.
Oliver Ames 76 girls, Foxboro 60: Triple jump 1-Murphy 31-0; Javelin 1-Byrnes 91-0; 4x400 relay 1-Sougaris, Dahl, B. Davies, Palmer 4:52.1; 4x100 relay 1-Servaes, C. Davies, Foley, C. Collins, 54.1; 800 1-B. Davies 2:40.7; 400 1-Foley 1:05.9; 200 1-J. Collins 25.2; 100 1-J. Collins 12.4; 400 hurdles 1-Dunne 1:17.5.
