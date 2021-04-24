H.S. TRACK: Foxboro's Collins wins pair of girls' sprint titles at Hockomock League Meet
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Foxboro High School senior Jordyn Collins, the Bryant University-bound Warrior soccer standout, was the girls’ MVP of the Hockomock League Championship Track and Field Meet.
Collins, also a member of coach Lisa Downs’ 2020 MIAA State Division 2 championship girls’ basketball team, won both the 100 (12.1) and 200 (25.2, out-distancing her freshman sister Camdyn) in the meet in guiding Foxboro to a fifth place finish.
The Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ teams’ finished second and fourth respectively as a result of their multiple placements in events.
Coach Kevin Butera’s Mansfield High boys’ team totaled 60 ½ points. The Hornets came through with a 5-6-7 showing from Chris Leonard (10:40), Collin Stevens and Trevor Flint, the trio finishing within nine seconds of each other.
In the 400, Caden Riley and Jack Taylor went 3-4, finishing with a half-second of each other and were members of the first place 4x400 relay team. Dylan Buchanan and Ryan Munroe went 3-7 in the 110 hurdles and were members of the third place 4x100 relay team.
The Hornets’ girls’ team posted an area-best 49 ½ points. Anna Buckley finished fifth in both the hurdles (17.0) and long jump (16-6), while taking seventh in the high jump (4-6).
King Philip High senior Jovan Joseph dominated the 400 sprint by winning at a two-second margin at 50.2, while also taking fourth in the long jump. For the Warrior girls’ team, Sofia DelVecchio was second in the 100 dash (12.3) and third in the long jump.
Attleboro High senior Kelly Neuendorf was the star of the girls’ distance runs, winning the two-mile (12:08) by a 28-second margin, while Bombardier senior Diana Blouin was second in the mile. For the Bombardier boys’ team, Joey Soucy was seventh in the 200 (23.7) and eighth in the 100 (11.7).
North Attleboro High’s Olivia Etienvre starred in the field events, winning the high jump (5-6) by a six-inch margin, in addition to taking third in the hurdles with a personal best 16.1 time. Emily Nardelli finished sixth in both the long jump (15-6 ½) and 600.
Hockomock League Championship Track and Field Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1-Taunton 78, 2-Mansfield 60 ½, 3-Oliver Ames 60, 5-Stoughton 51 1/3, 6-Canton 40, 6-King Philip 38, 7-Attleboro 34 2/3, 8-North Attleboro 28, 9-Franklin 26, 10-Foxboro 24 1/3., 11-Milford 18, 12-Sharon 8.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Milford 83, 2-Franklin 70, 3-Oliver Ames 56 , 4-Mansfield 49 ½, 5-Foxboro 47, 6-King Philip 37 ½, 7-North Attleboro 35 ½, 8-Canton 30, 9-Attleboro 29 ½, 10-Taunton 25, 11-Stoughton 24, 12-Sharon 7.
Attleboro results: Boys – Two mile 3-Neil Bowie 10:36.8, 4-Ethan Sylvia 10:37.6; 100 hurdles 5-Peter DelPozzo 17.2; Shot put 5-Ethan Crosby 40-2 ½; Girls – Mile 2-Diana Blouin 5:42; Two mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf 12:08; Shot put 3-Kamsi Igbobi 30-3.
Foxboro results: Boys – 200 2-Adam Connolly 23.0; Long jump 2-Connolly 20-4 ¾; Girls 100 1-Jordyn Collins 12.1; 200 1-J.
King Philip results: Boys – 400 1-Jovan Joseph 50.2; 100 3-Sean McCombs 11.2; Long jump 4-Joseph 19-11 ½; Girls – 100 2-Sofia DelVecchio 12.3; Shot put 2-Hannah Crocker 31-7; High jump 5-Isabella Watson 4-8; Long jump 3-DelVecchio 16-11.
Mansfield results: Boys -- 4x400 relay 1-m 3:39.1 - Grady Sullivan, Stephen Saba, Jack Taylor, Caden Riley, 3:39.1; 400 3-Caden Riley 52.6; 110 hurdles 3-Dylan Buchanan 16.4; Shot put 3-Charles Newcomb 40-8 ¼; 4x100 relay 3-DaSean Peters-Wolfe, Isaiah Kinds, Ryan Munroe, Buchanan, 46.3; 400 4-Jack Taylor 53.1; Two mile 5-Chris Leonard 10:40.3; Mile 5-Tim Corkery 4:55.2; Long jump 5-Xavier Manuel 19-11. Girls – 4x100 relay 1- Abby Scott, Meg Driscoll, Erika Penney, Colleen Waters, 50.7; High jump 3-Grace Danehy 4-11; 4x100 relay 3-Caitlin DuMouchel, Katie Miller, Norah Puleo, Rosie McIntyre, 4:23.6; 400 5-Caitlin DuMouchel 1:01.4; 110 hurdles 5-Anna Buckley 17.0; Long Jump 6-Buckley 16-6; Shot put 6-Alissa Cooke 29-6 ½.
North Attleboro results: Boys – 400 2-Jack MacLaughlin 52.5; Shot put 2-Connor Belanger 42-2, 5-Mark Etienvre 37-4; Girls – 100 hurdles 3-Olivia Etienvre 16.1; High jump 1-Etienvre 5-6.
Collins 25.2, 3-Camryn Collins 26.9; 800 3-Emma Dahl 2:28.5.
