ATTLEBORO — Foxboro High senior sprinter Jordyn Collins swept to a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters to lead area track entrants in the girls’ events at the Hockomock League Meet held Friday at Attleboro High.
Collins won the 100 meters in 12.1 seconds, edging King Philip’s Sofia DelVecchio and Sharon’s Wendy Wooden, who tied for second in 12.3 seconds. Collins then captured the 200 meters in 25.2 seconds, with her sister Camryn Collins finishing third in :26.9.
North Attleboro’s Olivia Etienvre had a big day, setting a school record in winning the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches and took third in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 16.1 seconds.
Attleboro’s Kelly Neuendorf placed first in the two-mile (12:08) and teammate Diana Blouin was second in the mile (5:42.0) while Kamsi Igbobi finished third in the shot put with a toss of 30-feet, 3-inches.
Other area individual top-three finishers in the girls’ meet were King Philip’s Hannah Crocker (second in the shot put, 31-7) and DelVecchio (third in the long jump, 16-11), Mansfield’s Grace Denehy (third in the high jump, 4-11), and Foxboro’s Emma Dahl (third in the 800 meters, 2:28.5).
The Mansfield girls’ 4x100 relay squad took first place in 50.7 seconds with Foxboro placing third in 52.2. The Hornets were third in the 4x400 relay in 4:23.6 while Foxboro’s 4x800 relay squad placed third in 10:57.5.
In the boys’ meet, King Philip’s Jovan Joseph won the 400 meters in 50.2, two seconds ahead of North Attleboro’s Jack MacLaughlin (second, :52.5) and Mansfield’s Caden Riley (third, :52.6).
Other area individual top-three finishers in the boys’ meet were King Philip’s Sean McCombs (tied for second in the 100 meters, :11.2), Foxboro’s Adam Connolly (second in the 200 meters, :23), Attleboro’s Neil Bowie (second in the two-mile, 10:36.8), North Attleboro’s Connor Belanger (second in the shot put, 42-2) and Mansfield’s Dylan Buchanan (tied for third in the 110 hurdles, :16.4) and Charles Newcomb (third in the shot put, 40-8 ¼)
Mansfield took first in the 4x400 relay (3:39.1) with King Philip third (3:43.1) while Foxboro placed third in the 4x800 relay (9:50.4).
