BOSTON — Junior Isabella Pietrasiewicz proved to be the fleetest of the field assembled for the running of the 1,000 meters, while junior Heather Kurland delivered a trio of top-10 performances as the Norton High girls’ winter track team captured fourth place at the MIAA Division 4 Championship Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
But, that wasn’t all for the Lancer track family, as junior Paul Wisnaskas had a trio of top-10 performances in representing the Norton High boys’ program.
Pietrasiewicz clocked a championship time of 2:59.34, earning a one-stride margin of victory over Isabella Nobili of Nauset Regional (3:00.95).
“She really took off in the last 80 meters,” Norton coach Alex Evans said of the Tri-Valley League distance standout, who also was a member of Norton’s fourth-place 4x400 relay team.
Kurland looms as an emerging star in the TVL and in divisional meets, finishing fifth in the long jump (16-10 1/4), sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.79) and ninth in the 55 dash (7.19).
Freshman Shea Podbelski came through with a fifth place in the mile, while sophomore Skye Goba took ninth place in the event, finishing within three seconds of each other. “Podbelski has had a phenomenal season,” Evans added. “She ran very confidently, especially after getting tripped up at the start,” said Evans.
The Lancers also had sixth-place finishes from Meg Cross (1,000) and Ali Murphy (300).
In the Division 4 Boys’ Meet, Wisnaskas shattered the Lancer record in taking fourth place in the long jump (20-81/4), in addition to finishing third in the 55 hurdles (7.85) and fourth in the 600 (1:26.74). “It was his best one-day performance in three years,” beamed Evans as the Lancers finished 18th overall in the field with 11 points.
Wisnaskas was edged in a photo finish by North Reading’s William Lord and North Middlesex’ Nick Woolsey in the 55 hurdles, while he was five seconds off of the winning pace in the 600.
Also in Division 4, Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx took third place in the mile (4:25.79), finishing a half-stride and a second behind Northampton’s Simon Leclair and in a virtual deadlock with Whitinsville’s Joe Thuman (4:25.9).
For the Dighton-Rehoboth Falcons, Miguel Garcia clocked an 8.22-second time, good for sixth place in the 55 hurdles.
A second place in the two-mile run helped lift the Seekonk High boys’ track team to a 10th-place tie with West Bridgewater in Sunday’s MIAA Division 5 track meet.
Junior Andrew Cabral finished in 9:39.46 for the team’s best placement of the day. Senior Henry Jordan garnered a fourth place in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 2:37.33. Seekonk’s boys’ 200-meter relay team placed third and the 800-meter squad placed sixth.
David Pedro placed eighth in the shot put.
The Seekonk boys ended the meet with a score of 17.
The girls’ 200-meter relay team placed third in a time of 2:02.46. Hanna Bradbury, a senior, got a top-10 finish for the girls’ team with a sixth place in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 3:10.93. Mackenzie Gingras placed eighth in the shot put.
MIAA Division 4 Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: Boys — 55 20-Brodie Jacques 6.93, 28-Seth Cordeiro 7.07; 300 16-Jaren Ramos 37.7; 600 18-Josh Rebello 1:30.11; Two mile 20-Alex Violette 10:22.9; 55 hurdles 6-Miguel Garcia 8.22; 4x200 relay 3-Jacques, Garcia, Hendrix Pray, Ramos 13:38.1; 4x400 relay 17-Reece Cordeiro, Jason Ruta, Rebello, Matt Duate 3:48.5; Shot put 9-Cordeiro 40-101/4; High jump 12-Jacques 5-8; Girls — 300 18-Kiara Abrantes 44.84; 55 21-Natalia Martin 7.9; Mile 21-Avery Thomas 5:57.4; 55 hurdles 28-Juliana DaCosta 10.06; 4x200 relay 10-Abrantes, Gabby Cifalo, Macy MacDonald, Martin, 1:52.1; 4x800 relay 14-Thomas, Grace Fagundes, Isabel Murdock, Ashley Damon 11:00.7; Shot put 17-Kaylee Goss 30-43/4.
Foxboro placements: Boys — Mile 3-Ryan Proulx 4:25.79; 55 hurdles 11-Ali Nasri 8.34; 4x800 relay 17-Tim Behn, Nate Palter, Joe Cusack, Proulx, 8:59.8; 300 17-Adam Connolly 37.82; Girls — 55 28-Amanda Walden 7.8; 300 27-Meg Murphy 46.34; 600 12-Emma Dahl 1:44.23; 4x200 relay 15-Isabel Hallal, Lindsey Piscitelli, Murphy, Walden, 1:53.26; 4x800 relay 13-Casey Dahl, Mabel Linck, E. Dahl, Emily Steele, 10:51.3; High jump 20-Murphy 14-10 1/2.
Norton placements: Boys — 600 9-Paul Wisnaskas 1:26.74; 1,000 9-Sean Wynne 2:42.12; 55 hurdles 3-Wisnaskas 7.85; Long jump 4-Wisnaskas 20-81/4; Girls — 55 9-Heather Kurland 7.19, 22-Eve Rodriguez 7.9; 300 6-Ali Murphy 42.15, 20-Rodriguez 45.16; 1,000 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 2:59.34, 6-Meg Cross 3:08.33, 17-Ashley Schepis 3:21.3; Mile 5-Shea Podbelski 5:32.5, 9-Skye Goba 5:35.59, 13-Destiny McGrath 5:43.5; 55 hurdles 6-Kurland 8.79; Long jump 5-Kurland 10-101/4; Shot put 17-Michelle Whiteside 29-61/4; 4x800 relay 12-Goba, McGrath, Schepis, Podbelski 10:40.14; 4x400 relay 4-Lindsey Bingel, Pietrasiewicz, Kylie Dion, Murphy 4:12.58.
MIAA Division 5 Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Seekonk placements: Boys — 1,000 4-Henry Jordan 2:37.33; 2 mile 2-Andrew Cabral 9:39.46; 4X200 3-1:45.05; 4x800 6-8:48.26; Shot put 8-David Pedro 44 Girls — 1,000 6-Hannah Bradbury 3:10.93; 4x200 3-2:02.46; Shot put 8-Mackenzie Gingras 33-9.
