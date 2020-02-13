BOSTON — King Philip Regional High senior Mike Griffin proved himself to be the best of the mile runners, while Mansfield High senior Andrew Williams soared through the air like no other in crowning themselves champions Thursday during the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Griffin captured the mile run at 4:16.46, a seven-second margin of victory over Wellesley’s Zach Barry.
Then Griffin returned to the starting line with senior teammate Mike Norberg, as the Warrior duo posted a 2-3 finish in helping King Philip total 30 points and finish fifth among the entered teams.
Griffin clocked a 9:22.47 time, while Norberg came in at 9:23.06, both two strides behind Concord-Carlise’s Will Chaffin (9:18.9).
Williams matched his personal best, Mansfield High school record high jump of 6-feet, 6-inches, taking the title on fewer misses against Algonquin Regional’s Austin Mowry.
Williams captured seventh place in both the 55 hurdles (8.14) and long jump (20-3) in helping the Hornets compile 21 points, good for eighth place.
The Hornets also had top 10 performances from Mike Mullahy (1,000), Owen Mullahy (two mile), Nico Holmes (shot put), Jack Rivard (300) and Jake Wall (long jump).
In addition to the distance performances by Griffin and Norberg for King Philip, junior Sean McCombs took fifth place in the 55 hurdles (6.75) and Jovan Joseph logged a personal best of 1:25.29 to take sixth place in the 600.
The King Philip High girls’ team had one top 10 performance as Paige Berdos cleared 4-10 in the high jump for sixth place.
Mansfield High sophomore Anna Buckley displayed her future potential stardom by taking sixth place in the long jump (17-1 1/2) and seventh place in the 55 hurdles (9.08).
MIAA Division 2 Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
King Philip results: Boys — Mile 1-Mike Griffin 4:16.46, 14-Dan Botte 4:42.46; Two mile 2-Griffin 9:22.47, 3-Mike Norberg 9:23.06; 55 hurdles 5-Sean McCombs 6.75; 600 7-Jovan Joseph 1:25.29; 1,000 12-Nate Farkash 2:44.2, 18-Eric DiLorenzo 2:47.5; Girls — Shot put 13-Sarah Vigevanti 31-2, 15-Bailee Ziolkowski 31-1; High jump 6-Paige Berdos 4-10; 300 12-Allison Beltramini 43.79; Two mile 10-Maya Evans 11:50.58; 1,000 12-Isabelle Crocker 3:16.1, 15-Ryenn Hart 3:19.7.
Mansfield results: Boys — Shot put 6-Nico Holmes 42-6 1/4; Long jump 6-Jake Wall 20-6, 7-Andrew Williams 20-3; High jump 1-Williams 6-6, 11-Ethan Thevenot 5-7; 600 16-Caden Riley 1:28.4; 55 hurdles 7-Williams 8.14; 300 9-Jack Rivard 37.20, 18-Chris Verros 38.3; Two mile 8-Owen Mullahy 9:49.7; 1,000 6-Mike Mullahy 2:38.2; Mile 12-Ben Gifen 4:40.59; Girls — Long jump 6-Anna Buckley 17-1 1/2, 21-Gabrielle Devlin 14-11 3/4; 600 17-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:443.24, 21-Maria Sevastos 1:47.17; 55 hurdles 7-Buckley 9.08; 1,000 11-Katie Miller 3:12.58, 16-Grace Doyle 3:20.4, 21-Celia Puleo 3:29; Mile 13-Tessa Lancaster 5:30.15, 22-Jess Alestock 5:52, 23-Emma Lamson 5:53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.