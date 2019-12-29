BOSTON — Norton’s Paul Wisnaskas and Heather Kurland finished second and fifth, respectively, during the pentathlon competition at the Boston Holiday Challenge held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Wisnaskas posted 3,161 points, while taking eighth in the high jump, ninth in the long jump and 11th in the 55 hurdles.
Kurland compiled 2,591 points while finishing fifth in the long jump, sixth in the 800 and 11th in the 55 hurdles.
In addition for the Lancer girls’ team, Isabella Pietrasiewicz (mile) and Ali Murphy (300) both had seventh-place showings.
King Philip High’s Jovan Joseph was the No. 8 finisher in the boys’ pentathlon with 2,562 points, collecting four top-50 places.
The Hockomock League was well represented in the boys’ distance events, as Foxboro High’s Ryan Proulx (4:33.9) and Mansfield High’s Mike Mullahy (4:36.1) finished ninth and 11th, respectively, in the mile run, while Hornet Owen Mullahy captured the No. 3 spot in the two-mile run (9:56.4)
For the Attleboro High girls’ team, Kelly Neuendorf clocked a personal-best indoor time of 12:02.6 to take fifth place in the two-mile run.
The Bishop Feehan Shamrocks garnered a pair of fourth-place showings. Jackson Craig took fourth place in the two-mile (9:56.99), while the girls’ 4x400 relay team of Annie Pearl, Grace O’Hanlon, Maeve Parrish and Amelia Mignacca also took fourth at 4:19.5. In addition, Mignacca captured the No. 6 spot in the girls’ 1,000-meter run (3:09.1).
Attleboro High placements: Girls — Two-mile 5-Kelley Neuendorf 12:02.6, 23-Kim Esteban 12:41.5; Shot Pu 9-Eniola Olaogun 27-5 1/2, 11-Jessica Matheson 27-1, 28-Rachel Sullivan 23-10 1/4.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys — Two mile 4-Jackson Craig 9:56.9, 9-Lucas Jacques 10:42.2; Mile 10-Patrick Healey 4:36.1, 20-Sean O’Brien 4:45.5; Long jump 35-Hunter Beausoleil 19-1 3/4; Girls — Two-mile 7-Sophia Arruda 12:16.2; High jump 38-Grace O’Hanlon 4-7; 1,000 6-Amelia Mignacca 3:09.1; 4x400 relay 4-Annie Pearl, Grace O’Hanlon, Maeve Parrish, Mignacca 4:19.5.
Foxboro placements: Boys — Mile 9-Ryan Proulx 4:33.9; 300 31-Adam Connolly 38.24; Girls — 300 50-Isabel Hallal 46.0; 600 14-Emma Dahl 1:46.
King Philip placements: Boys — Pentathlon 8-Jovan Joseph 2,562; 1,000 26-Joseph 2:47.7; 55 hurdles 19-Joseph 9.72; High jump 35-Joseph 4-11 3/4; Shot put 33-Joseph 27-9 1/4; Girls — 55 15-Sophia DelVecchio 7.63.
Mansfield placements: Boys — Mile 11-Mike Mullahy 4:36.3; Two-mile 3-Owen Mullahy 9:56.4; High jump 4-Andrew Williams 6-1, 20-Ethan Thevenot 5-9; Long jump 26-Joe Cappeletti 19-6; 1,000 28-Anthony Cardosa 2:48, 34-Peter Oldow 2:49; 600 34-Jack Taylor 1:32.6; Girls — Mile 15-Tessa Lancaster 5:33.4, 20-Jess Alestock 5:52.2; Long jump 29-Destiny Sanders 15-0.
Norton placements: Boys -- 1,000 27-Sean Wynne 2:47.8, 47-Ethan Tetreault 2:54.8; 55 hurdles 11-Paul Wisnaskas 8.27; Pentathlon 2-Wisnaskas 3,161; High jump 8-Wisnaskas 5-11 1/2; Long jump 9-Wisnaskas 20-5 1/4, 47-Jack Buchan 18-0; Shot put 32-Wisnaskas 28-0; Girls — 300 7-Ali Murphy 43.86, 35-Evie Rodriguez 45.62; 600 26-Kylie Dion 1:50.9, 29-Skye Goba 1:51.2; 800 6-Heather Kurland 2:49.2; Mile 8-Bella Pietrasiewicz 5:17.6; Pentathlon 5-Kurland 2,591; 55 hurdles 11-Kurland 9.58; High jump0 29-Kurland 4-7 3/4; Long jump 5-Kurland 16-9 3/4; Shot put 42-Kurland 22-6 1/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.