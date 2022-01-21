BOSTON — The Mansfield High girls’ winter track team completed its unbeaten dual meet season bu topping both Franklin High and King Philip High at the Reggie Lewis Center Thursday to capture the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division title.
Anna Buckley and Caitlin Dumouchel delivered strong performances for the Hornets (5-0). Buckley won both the long jump by two feet (at 16-8) and 55 dash by a second (at 9.56). Dumouchel won the 600 by a 14-second margin (at 1:43.9), leading a Hornet sweep. Chloe Guthrie clocked a 7.58 time to lead a Hornet sweep of the 55 dash, while Katie Miller won the 1,000 by a 10-second margin (3:14) for another Hornet sweep.
The Hornet boys’ team (4-1) beat both the Panthers and Warriors and were second only to Attleboro in the Kelley-Rex Division.
Mansfield’s Jake Wall won the 55 dash (6.79) and long jump (at 21-6), winning by two feet. Teammate Collins Stevens won the two-mile (at 10:30) by eight seconds with Chris Leonard (mile) and Grady Sullivan (600) also taking wins.
Mansfield boys 65, Franklin 31: Mansfield 57, King Philip 43: 55 1-Jake Wall 6.79, 2-Nate Kablik, 3-Chamberlain Guthrie; 300 2-Isaiah Kinds 40.3; 600 1-Grady Sullivan 1:29.7, 3-Tom Giudicianni; 1,000 2-Riley Tremblay Mile 1-Chris Leonard 4:39l Two mile 1-Collin Stevens 10:30, 3-Sean Taylor; High jump 3-Evan Rawlings; Long jump 1-Wall 21-6, 2-Chamberlain; Shot put 1-Ayden Agbassi 35-10; 55 1-Dylan Buchanan 8.54, 3-Rawlings.
Mansfield girls 53, Franklin 47; Mansfield 80, King Philip 19: 55 1-Chloe Guthrie 7.67, 2-Abby Scott, 3-Meg Driscoll; 300 1-Driscoll 46.26, 3-Brooke Penney; 600 1-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:43.9, 2-Avery Hawthorne, 3-Taylor Palinski; 1,000 1-Katie Miller 3:14, 2-Meghan Johnston, 3-Liz Heavey; Mile 1-Norah Puleo 5:40, 2-Alanna Conley; Two mile 1-Anna Moore 12:16, 2-Sierra Wojcik; High jump 1-Elyssa Buchanan 4-8, 2-Hawthorne; Long jump 1-Anna Buckley 16-8 1/4, 2-Elise Roberts, 3-Guthrie; 55 1-Buckley 9.56, 2-Julia Pike 3-Buchanan.