BOSTON — Cassondra Stuger finished first in both the 55 and 300 dashes, but the Attleboro High girls’ winter track team suffered a 71-29 loss to Mansfield in a Hockomock League meet. Kamsi Igbobi won the shot put and took second in the long jump for the Bombardiers with personal-best performances.
Sean McCombs won the 55 dash, took second in the 300 and anchored the first-place 4x200 relay team (1:37.8), but the King Philip boys’ team fell 58-42 to Taunton.
Mansfield girls 71, Attleboro 29: AHS results — 55 Hurdles 2-Meghan Panzer, 9.84; 55 1- Cassondra Stuger 7.90; Mile 2-Diana Blouin, 5:43.79; 300: 1-Stuger, 43.04; Two-mile 2-Kelly Neuendorf, 12:10.51; High Jump 3-Ella Fisher 4-4; Shot Put 1-Kamsi Igbobi, 32-1, 3-Jessica Matheson 28-7; Long Jump 2-Igbobi, 151/4.
Taunton boys 58, King Philip 42: 55 1-Sean McCombs 6.92; 300 2-McCombs 39.19; 600 1-Jovan Joseph; 1,000 1-Mike Norberg; Mile 1-Eric DeLorenzo; Two-mile 1-Dan Botte.
King Philip girls 59, Taunton 41: High jump 1-Paige Berdos 5-0, 2-Tori Priestley 5-0; Shot put 1-Sarah Vigevani, 2-Bailee Ziolkowski; Two-mile 1-Maya Evans, 2-Makayla Griffin.
MSTCA Coaches Invitational Meet: Bishop Feehan results — 4x400 relay 3-Maddie Breckner, Annie Pearl, Grace O’Hanlon, Maeve Parrish 4:14.4.
