ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ spring track teams both began their spring Hockomock League seasons at Attleboro High’s Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday with dominating victories.
Jake Wall placed in four events, winning the 100 and 200 sprints, while rewriting the Hornets’ long jump record (22-11) as Mansfield took home an 85-47 victory.
The Hornets went 1-2 in the long and triple jumps along with the 400, while also winning the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Trevor Flint won the two-mile run (10:28) with a strong stride over the final 400 meters, while Jack Taylor and Steve Saba had impressive first-meet throws for a 1-3 finish with the javelin.
Nathan Seybert (800, 2:07) and Jack Blouin (mile, 4:50) won events for AHS, while Joey Soucy took second in both the 100 and 200 sprints.
The Mansfield High girls’ team posted a 93-43 win over its peers from Attleboro, winning a dozen events. Anna Buckley (long jump, 16-0, and high jump, 4-8) took two events for the Hornets. Kamsi Igbobi captured first place for the Bombardiers in both the shot put (33-8¼) and 100 hurdles (17.6). Cassondra Stuger was second in the 400 and triple jump, while Kelly Neuendorf placed in two events.
The King Philip High boys’ and girls’ team both fell by 91-45 scores to Franklin. For the Warrior boys, Jovan Joseph and Mike Federico each were two-time winners; Joseph won both the 400 (50.1) and long jump, while Mike Federico dominated the weight events, taking first place in the shot put and discus.
For the Warrior girls’ team, junior Sydney O’Shea captured first place in both the long (16½) and triple (33-8) jumps, while being also a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team. Grace Crocker won the 100 and was a member of that relay team along with freshman Heidi Lawrence, who made an impressive debut.
The North Attleboro High girls’ team received a trio of first-place finishes from Olivia Etienvre (100 hurdles, triple jump, high jump) in scoring an 88-48 season-opening win over Stoughton. Emily Manning won the mile run (6:20) by five seconds and the two-mile run (13:35) by 31 seconds.
The North Attleboro boys’ team fell 81-55 at Beaupre Field in its season debut. Nathan Schultz clocked a 23.3-second time in winning the 200. Colby Feid took second in both the javelin (121-7) and high jump (5-8), while Andrew McInnis took second in the 400 hurdles and third in the 200. North next meets Sharon Tuesday.
Jon Mignacca soared 6-4 to win the high jump and also won the triple jump at 37-5 as Bishop Feehan began its Catholic Central League season Saturday at McGrath Stadium with an 11-25 win over Archbishop Williams.
Avery Blanchard (high jump, javelin), Anna Cinelli (shot put, discus) and Valerie Capalbo (200, long jump) each won two events as the Shamrock girls prevailed over the Bishops 116-16.
Mansfield boys 85, Attleboro 47: AHS results – 800 1-Nathan Seybert 2:07, 3-Josh Toews 2:18; Javelin 2-Giacombe 150-0; Shot put 1-Leonard 43-9; Mile 1-Jack Blouin 4:50; 100 2-Joey Soucy 11.6, 3-Souza 11.6; 400 3-Lockhart 57.2; 200 2-Soucy 23.7; Two mile 2-Casstevens 10:29, 3-Bowie 10:39; Msf. results – 400 hurdles 1-Evan Rawlings 1:04.3; 100 1-Jake Wall 11.0; Mile 2-Ryan Tremblay 4:51, 3-Tim Corkery 4:56; 400 1-Caden Riley 53,4, 2-Jack Taylor 54.1; 110 hurdles 1-Dylan Buchanan 15.9, 2-Ryan Munroe 18.3, 3-Rawlings 18.7; 800 2-Chris Leonard 2:10; 200 1-Wall 22.9; Two mile 1-Trevor Flint 10:28; 4x100 relay 1-DaSean Peters-Wolfe, Isaiah Kinds, Munroe, Buchanan 46.9; 4x400 relay 1-Steve Saba, Riley, Corkery, Taylor, 3:44.7; Shot put 2-Charles Newcomb 41-2; Discus 3-Newcomb 94-10; High jump 1-Dana Johnson 5-6; Long jump 1-Wall 22-11, 2-Xavier Manuel 19-2.
Mansfield girls 93, Attleboro 43: 400 hurdles 1-Elyssa Buchanan (M), 1:05.6, 2-Frankie Smith; 100 1-Colleen Waters (M), 13.1, 2-Meg Driscoll (M), 3-Abigail Scott (M) ; Mile 1-Katie Miller (M) 5:52, 2-Celia Puleo (M) ; 400 1-Anna Darlington (M) 1:01.8, 3-Rosie McIntyre (M); 100 hurdles 1-Kamsi Igbobi (A) 17.6, 2-Anna Buckley (M) , 3-Julia Pike (M); 800 1-Norah Puleo (M) 2:29.7, 2-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 3-Emma Lamson (M); 200 1-Cassondra Stuger (A), 27.3, 2-Brooke Penney (M) , 3-Michaela Kabik (M); Two mile 1-Tessa Lancaster (M) 12:17, 2-Neuendorf (A), 3-Abigail Greenberg (M) 12:53; 4x100 relay 1-Msf. (Scott, Driscoll, Penney, Waters), 51.25; 4x400 relay 1-Msf. (Darlington, Puleo, McIntyre, Miller), 4:26.7; Long jump 1-Buckley (M) 16-0, 3-Kaylee Smith (M); Javelin 1-Elayna Marinelli (A), 91-6; High jump1-Buckley (M) 4-8, 2-Avery Hawthorne (M); Discus 1-Alissa Cooke (M) 68-6 ½, 2-Jess Miller (M) ; Shot put 1-Kamsi Igbobi (A) 33-8 ½, 3-Cooke (M)
Franklin boys 91, King Philip 45: 100 1-Sean McCombs 11.2; Shot put 1-Mike Federico 32-2; Discus 1-Federico 84-6; Long jump 1-Jovan Joseph 20-5 ¾; 400 1-Joseph 50.1.
Franklin girls 91, King Philip 45: 100 1-Grace Crocker 13.3; 100 hurdles 1-Milan Simmons 17.3; Long jump 1-Sydney O’Shea 16 ½; Triple jump 1-O’Shea 33-8; 4x100 relay 1-O’Shea, Crocker, Heidi Lawrence, Ally Beltramini 52.5.
Stoughton boys 81, North Attleboro 55: 200 1-Nathan Schultz 23.3; Javelin 1-Owen McGrath 129-10; Two mile 1-Mark Carlson 11:32.9; 400 1-Matt Penta 53.8.
North Attleboro girls 88, Stoughton 48: 400 hurdles 1-Tess Collins 1:08.6; Mile 1-Emily Manning 6:20.5; 100 hurdles 1-Olivia Etienvre 17.3; 200 1-Kailey Lockavitch 27.5; Two mile 1-Manning 13:35.3; 4x400 relay 1-Lockavitch, Collins, Lily Adams, Rory McGinley 4:34; Long jump 1-Marissa Daley 14-4 ½; Triple jump 1-Etienvre 33-3/4; High jump 1-Etienvre 5-2; Shot put 1-Arianna Newth 28-7; Discus 1-Megan Burns 80-2; Javelin 1-Abby Camelio 98-10.
Bishop Feehan boys 111, Archbishop Williams 25: Shot put 1-Kevin Robichaud 34-9; Discus 1-Nate Fortin 100-5; Long jump 1-Rob Pombriant 17-3; Javelin 1-Lucas Bitsakis 111-10; Triple jump 1-Jon Mignacca 37-5; High jump 1-Mignacca 6-4; 400 hurdles James Brecker 1:05.6; 100 1-John O’Connor 11.6; 800 1-Andrew Smith 2:02.3; 100 hurdles 1-Anthony Chan 18.2; 200 1-Nolan Duffy 24.3; Two mile 1-Jack Bernier 10:35.4; 4x100 relay 1-Hosaya Exavier, Chan, Duffy, O’Connor 46.8; 4x400 relay 1-Ryan Nealon, Cam Moura, Smith, Patrick Healy 3:48.4.
Bishop Feehan girls 116, Archbishop Williams 16: 400 hurdles 1-Maddie Breckner 1:02.6; High jump 1-Avery Blanchard 4-8; Long jump 1-Valerie Capalbo 15-11 ¼; Discus 1-Anna Cinelli 56-0; Javelin 1-Blanchard 65-11; Shot put 1-Cinelli 27-1 ½; Mile 1-Kate Wagner 6:01; 00 1-Alyssa Boucher 13.3; 800 1-Liz Borah 2:28; 400 1-Maeve Parrish 1:02.8; 100 hurdles 1-Shreuthi Adhavan 20.6; 200 1-Capalbo 26.6; Two mile 1-Mary Daley 11:57.8; 4x100 relay 1-Boucher, Emily Rivers, Anna Jones, Brooke Becchetti 55.8; 4x400 relay 1-Grace O’Hanlon, Brecker, Parrish, Capalbo 4:15.9.
