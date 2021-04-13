ATTLEBORO — Kamsi Igbobi won two events, while Cassondra Stuger placed in three events as the Attleboro High girls’ track team scored a 68-32 victory over Taunton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Igbobi won the shot put (32-0) and 100 hurdles (18,8) for the Bombardiers, while Stuger won the 100 (13.4) and took second in both the 200 and 400. Igbobi clocked a personal best in the 100 as did Stuger in the 200.
Kelly Neuendorf won the two-mile (13:13) and took second in the 800 for AHS, while Madison Ellis (personal best high jump) and Jahela Douglas (personal best long jump) also finished first.
Attleboro 68, Taunton 32: 100 1- Cassondra Stuger 13.4, 2- Kamsi Igbobi 13.5, 3- Ella Stromfors 14.0; 1 Mile: 2 -Dana Blouin 5:52.6; 400 2- Cassondra Stuger 65.2, 3- Emily Dunlea 71.2; 100 Hurdles: 1- Kamsi Igbobi 18.8, 2-Eleanor Graber 19.2; 800: 2 Kelly Neuendorf 2:36.8; 200: 2- Stuger 27.4; Two Mile: 1-Neuendorf 13:13, 2 -Blouin 13:16; High Jump: 1-Madison Ellis 4-8, 2- Rebecca Rainey 4-6, Shot Put: 1-Igbobi 32-0, 2 Diana McArthur 24-9, 3- Arianna Amaral 23-7; Long Jump: 1- Jahela Douglas 14-9, 2- Graber 12-11.5, 3- Katerina Trieb 11-2; 4x100:relay 1-Stromfors, Lindsey Anastasia, Stella Krawiec, Jadyn Hoyt, 58.4
