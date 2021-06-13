NEW BEDFORD — Senior Brodie Jacques personally accounted for 26 points as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ spring track team captured second place at the South Coast Conference Championship Meet Saturday at Greater New Bedford Voke High School.
Jacques won the 100 (11.27), took third in the high jump and was a member of the Falcons’ title-taking 4x100 relay team as the Falcons totaled 76 points.
“Brodie put on a clinic in the 100 in both the trials and finals and in the relay (winning by a second at 46.03),” D-R coach Brendan Delano said of Jacques’ performances.
Nathan Ferreira took third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 400 hurdles, while Graeme Sullivan and Kyle Bisbano finished within four seconds of each other for a 2-4 finish in the 800.
The Falcon girls’ team finished third overall (at 75 points) with championship performances from seniors Angel Correia in the triple jump (33 feet) and Kiara Abrantes in the 200 (27.4).
Old Rochester won both the boys’ (84 points) and girls’ (150) team titles.
Seekonk senior Mackenzie Gingras proved to be the most outstanding competitor in the field events by winning both the shot put (34-5) and discus (101-5) events over Warrior sophomore teammate Lauren Morales.
In addition, Warrior sophomore Jillian Audette sparkled by taking fourth place in the 100, sixth in the 200 (28.49) and long jump (14-4). Seekonk High finished fourth with 49 points.
For the Seekonk High boys’ team, freshman Maddox Bo presented a most favorable display in his first big meet by taking third in the triple jump and seventh in the 100 (12.29).
Also, the Tri-County Regional High boys and girls teams concluded their dual-meet seasons. The Cougar boys beat Bishop Connolly 87-25, but lost to Diman Voke 71-56. The Cougar girls beat Bishop Connolly 85-38, but lost to Diman Voke 77-50.
Sophomore Kody Kubacki won both the discus (86-8) and javelin (120-3) events. The Cougars swept the discus event, with Sean Kubacki (81-6) and Caleb Mucciarone (80-1) going 2-3.
For the Cougar girls’ team, freshman Averie Denelle won both the high (4-5) and triple (24-3) jumps, while taking second in the 400 hurdles (1:26) and mile (7:00). Freshman Evie Brunnenmeyer took second in both the 100 hurdles (20.5) and 400 (1:15.6).
South Coast Conference Championship Meet
Dighton-Rehoboth results: Boys – 100 1-Brodie Jacques 11.27l 200 4-Reece Cordeiro 24.58; 800 2-Graeme Sullivan 2:09.6, 4-Kyle Bisbano 2:13.8; 110 hurdles 3-Nathan Ferreira 20.61; 400 hurdles 4-Ferreira 1:04.1; 4x100 relay 1-Jacques, Harrison, Morgan, Pontes 46.03; 4x800 relay 3-Sullivan, Foley, DiSanto, Bisbano 9:27.2; High ump 3-Jacques 6-0, 4-Justin Morgan 5-4; Triple jump 4-Rian Pontes 37-5; Discus 3-Sam Branco 101-1; Girls –100 3-Macy MacDonald 13.63, 5-Natalia Marin 13.77; 200 1-Kiara Abrantes 27.4; 400 3-Ella Damon 1:01.25, 4-Abrantes 1:03.54; 800 5-Kam Marando 2:35.1; 400 hurdles 5-Angel Correia 1:19.5; 4x100 relay 1-MacDonald, Martin, Letourneau, Charbonneau, 53.85; 4x400 relay 3-Marando, Moura, Cabral, Murdock, 4:51.1; Long jump 4-Damon 15-3 ¾; Triple jump 1-Correira 33-0; Discus 3-Ryann Walzel 75-0; Javelin 3-Kara Kirwin 92-2.
Seekonk results: Boys – 200 5-Jack Santos 24.86; 400 hurdles 5-Noah Boudreau-Faria 1:06.5; Long jump 5-Robbie LeBeau 18-7½; Triple jump 3-Maddox Bo 37-8¾; Shot put 5-Josh Troiano 40-5¾; Girls 100 4-Jillian Audette 13.65;l 4x800 relay 4-Halpin, Lastrina, Gerardi, Balsassi 12:23; Shot put 1-Mackenzie Gingras 34-5, 2-Lauren Morales 28-1; Discus 1-Gingras 101-5, 2-Morales 79-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.