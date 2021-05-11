NORTH ATTLEBORO — Jovan Joseph won two events and anchored the 4x400 relay team to guide the King Philip Regional High boys’ track team to a 69-67 win over Taunton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Joseph won the 800 with a personal best time of 1:59.9, placed first in the long jump (19-6) and then gave the Warriors a three-second margin of victory in the 4x400 relay.
Sean McCombs was also a key for the Warriors, winning both the 100 (11.0) and 200 (23.1) in addition to taking second in the long jump (18-2).
KP’s throwers swept the discus and went 1-2 in the shot put.
- Sophia DelVecchio (100, long jump), Hannah Crocker (shot put, discus) and Isabelle Watson (400 hurdles, high jump) each won two events as the King Philip girls’ (1-1) scored an 86-49 win over the Tigers.
- Paul Wisnaskas won three events, including rewriting the Norton High record book in the 110 hurdles (14.4) as the Lancers won their Tri-Valley League season debut 101-35 over Medway. Wisnaskas also won the 400 hurdles (57.5) and triple jump (42-10
1/2
- ).
- Ali Murphy (100, 200) and Heather Kurland (110 hurdles, long jump) each won two events as the Norton girls won their first outing, 90-45 over Medway.
- Colby Feid (javelin, high jump) won two events, while Nathan Schultz won the 200 (23.4) and was second in the 100, high and long jumps as the North Attleboro boys (1-1) downed Sharon 87-48. Matt Penta (200, javelin), Mark Etienvre (shot put, discus) and Andrew Nobrega (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) each placed in two events.
- Seniors Olivia Etienvre (100 hurdles, high jump) and Kate Manning (400, long jump) each won two events as the North Attleboro girls (2-0) scored a 98-37 win over the Eagles.
North Attleboro boys 87, Sharon 48: 400 hurdles 1-Drew McInnis 1:04.1; 400 1-Jack McLaughlin 53.6; 110 hurdles 1-Andrew Nobrega 17.8; 200 1-Nathan Schultz 23.4; Two mile 1-Mark Carlsen 11:14; Discus 1-Mark Etienvre 121-2 1/2; Javelin 1-Colby Feid 132-3; High jump 1-Feid 6-0; 4x400 relay 1-Kyle Robinson, McInnis, Matt Penta, McLaughlin 3:42.2..
North Attleboro girls 98, Sharon 37: 400 hurdles 1-Tess Collins 1:07.2; Mile 1-Emily Manning 6:11; 400 1-Kate Manning 1:08.9; 100 hurdles 1-Olivia Etienvre 16.1; 200 1-Kailey Lockavitch 27.6; 4x400 relay 1-Lily Adams, Julia Simposon, Marta Botelho, Lockavitch 4:43.9; High jump 1-Etienviere 5-4; Long Jump 1-K. Manning 14-11 1/2; Shot put 1-Ariana Newth 28-2; Javelin 1-Abby Camelio 98-5; Discus 1-Meg Burns 80-3.
King Philip boys 69, Taunton 67: 100 1-Sean McCombs 11.0; 800 Jovan Joiseph 1:59.9; 200 1-mCcOmbs 23.1; Long jump 1-Joseph 19-6; Shot put 1-Will Martin 35-6’ Discus 1-Mike Federico 76-4; 4x400 relay 1-Noah Hurd, Nate Gebhard, Neil McGrath, Joseph 3:41.2.
King Philip girls 86, Taunton 49: 4x100 relay 1-Grace Crocker, Heidi Lawrence, Ally Beltramini, Sydney O’Shea, 53.3; 400 hurdles 1-Isabelle Watson 1:14.5; 100 1-Sophia DelVecchio 12.9; 100 hurdles 1-Milan Simmons 16.6; 800 1-Charlotte Major 23.2; Long jump 1-DelVecchio 16-2; Triple jump 1-Sydney O’Shea 34-4; High jump 1-Watson 4-8; Shot put 1-Hannah Crocker 30-7 3/4; Discus 1-Crocker (72-0).
Norton boys 101, Medway 35: 400 hurdles 1-Paul Wisnaskas 57.5; Mile 1-Charlie Mills 5:07; 4x100 relay 1-Tran, Pereira, Bratt, Pott 48.5; 400 1-Derek Bamford 55.1; 110 hurdles 1-Wisnaskas 14.4; 800 1-Sean Wynne 2:09.6; Two mile 1-Andrew McConnell 12:00.2; Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 41-9; Javelin 1-Edouard Abouzeid 147-8; High jump 1-Matt Cropley 5-0; Discus 1-Ben Litchfield 86-11; Triple jump 1-Wisnaskas 42-10 1/2; 4x400 relay 1-Mills, Masse, Bamford, Wynne, 3:52.
Norton girls 90, Medway 45: 400 hurdles 1-Kyla Leahy 1:15; Mile 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 5:18; 400 1-Ali Murphy 1:01.2; 100 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 17.0; 800 1-Shea Podbelski 2:24; 200 1-Murphy 26.8; Two mile 1-Brooke Dennett 13:18.5; Long jump 1-Kurland 16-2 1/4; Triple jump 1-Jillan Strynar 32-11 1/4; 4x100 relay 1-Gesner, Strynar, Leahy, Whiteside 55.7; 4x400 relay 1-Pietrasiewicz, Goba, Gesner, Podbelski 4:27.4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.