MILFORD — Jovan Joseph won both the 400 and long jump, and Will Smith finished first in the discus and javelin as the King Philip Regional High boys’ team took an 80-47 victory over Milford High in Hockomock League competition Monday.
Kevin Smith, Luca Giardini and Jack McKenna swept the 110 hurdles for the Warriors (2-3).
The KP girls suffered a 67-60 loss to the Scarlet Hawks. Sophia DelVecchio won the 200 (26.9) and took second in the 100 (12.5), while Milan Simmons was second in both the 110 and 400 hurdles.
Freshman Maddox Bo won the 100 and triple jump in guiding the Seekonk High boys’ team (2-2) to a 76-36 victory over Fairhaven at Connolly Field in a South Coast Conference meet.
Andrew Cabral won the mile run and took second in the 800 for the Warriors.
Senior Madison Costa won three events as did sophomore Jillian Audette as the Seekonk High girls’ team (3-1) out-ran Fairhaven 88-23 in its SCC meet. Costa won the 100 hurdles, triple jump and javelin, while Audette took first place in the long jump, 100 and 200.
McKenzie Gingras dominated the weight events in winning the discus and shot put as the Warriors prepared for Saturday’s SCC Meet at Greater New Bedford Voke.
King Philip boys 80, Milford 47: 400 1-Jovan Joseph 50.8; Triple jump 1-Vegen Granese 38-5 1/2; Javelin 1-Will Martin 114-11; Discus 1-Martin 98-7, 2-Mike Federico 85-9; 110 hurdles 1-Kevin Smith 17.3; Long jump 1-Joseph 19-10.
Milford girls 67, King Philip 60: 200 1-Sophia DelVecchio 26.9; Triple jump 1-Sydney O’Shea 34-1; High jump 1-Isabella Watson 4-4; Shot put 1-Kate O;Neil 31-9 1/2; 4x400 relay 1-Isabelle Crocker, Watson, Ally Beltramini, Charlotte Najar 4:20.3.
Seekonk boys 76, Fairhaven 36: Long jump 1-Robbie Lebeau 17-10; Triple jump 1-Maddox Bo 37-2; 100 1-Bo 11.9; Mile 1-Andrew Cabral 4:41; Shot put 1-Josh Troiano 36-4.
Seekonk girls 88, Fairhaven 23: Long jump 1-Jillian Audette 14-5; Triple jump 1-Madison Costa 28-10; Shot put 1-McKenzie Gingras 32-7; Discus 1-Gingras 99-1; Javelin 1-Costa 80-4; Mile 1-Alice Santana 6:07.2; 100 1-Audette 13.3; 800 1-Isabelle Gerardi 3:11.5; 400 1-Ariana Sousa 1:09.8; 100 hurdles 1-Costa 19.3; 200 1-Audette 28.4; Two mile 1-Julia Rickard 14:10; 4x100 relay 1-Emily Pedro, Olivia Rainho, Ella Gardner, Costa, 59.7; 4x400 relay 1-Kyle Halpin, Santana, Isabelle Lastrina, Rickard , 5:41
