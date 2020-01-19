BOSTON — The King Philip Regional High boys’ distance medley team not only captured first place at the MSTCA Division 2 Relay Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center Sunday, but also shattered the school and meet record and qualified for the national championship meet.
Mike Norberg ran the opening 1,200 meters leg at 3:13, followed by Jovan Joseph, who clocked a 52.9 in the 400 meters leg. Eric DeLorenzo split the 800 in 2:05.8 and University of Tennessee-bound Mike Griffin ran down a Concord-Carlisle competitor in the final leg, the 1,600 meters at 4:13 to overcome a 40-meters deficit.
The Warriors’ title-taking time of 10:25.87, shattered a KP record that existed since 1998 and broke the previous meet record (10:28) set by Arlington in 2018, while also qualifying for the New Balance National Meet in March.
Also in Division 2, the Mansfield boys finished fifth (21 points) and the Hornet girls’ team was seventh (16 points). The boys’ shuttle hurdle team of Jake Wall, Andrew Williams, Dylan Buchanan and Ryan Munroe placed second overall at 27.30. Anna Buckley’s long jump (16-9 1/2
- ) was the best of the meet, leading the Hornet girls’ team to a second-place finish.
- The Attleboro High girls delivered a pair of top-10 performances at the Division 1 Relay Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center, takiing fifth place in the shot put competition.
MSTCA Division 1 Relay Meet
Attleboro placements: Shot put 5-Kamsi Igbobi 31-1, Enioloa Olaogun 28-3 3/4, Jessica Matheson 27-10 1/4; 4x50 hurdles 8-Annie Cooney, Tizia Hernandez, Eleanor Graber, Meghan Panzer.
MSTCA Division 2 Relay Meet
King Philip placements: Distance medley 1-Mike Norberg, Jovan Joseph, Eric DeLorenzo, Mike Griffin, 10:25.87.
Mansfield placements: Boys — Shuttle hurdles 2-Jake Wall, Andrew Williams, Dylan Buchanan, Ryan Munroe 27.30; 4x200 relay 3-Jake Wall, Joe Cappelletti, Chris Verros, Jack Rivard placed 1:334.7; Long jump relay 3-Williams (20’10), Wall, Cappelletti 59-9 1/2; 4x800 relay 6-Owen Mullahy, Caden Riley, Peter Oldow, Mike Mullahy 8:26.6. Girls — 4 x50 2-Meghan Driscoll, Gabby Devlin, Destiny Sanders, Colleen Waters 25.66; Long jump relay 2-Anna Buckley (16-9 1/2), Devlin, Destiny Sanders 47-3.
