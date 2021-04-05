FRANKLIN -- The King Philip Regional High boys' and girls' track teams suffered losses to Franklin Monday in a Hockomock League meet, falling 52-39 and 61-30, respectively.
For the KP boys, Sean McCombs (100, 10.8), Jovan Joseph (200, 23.4) and Noah Hurd (400, 55.3) turned in first-place showings.
Milan Simmons scored another win in the 100 hurdles for the Wasrrior girls, clocking a personal best 16.5. Sydney O’Shea (200, 37.7), Hannah Crocker (shot put, 30-4) and the 4x100 relay team of Grace Crocker, Sofia DelVecchio, Milan Simmons and O’Shea claimed first-place finishes.
