BOSTON — Dario St. James collected 2,769 points for King Philip Regional High as a trio of Warriors placed seventh at the MSTCA Boys’ Indoor Individual Pentathlon on Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Luca Giardini scored 2,608 points for KP and Joshua Rebello added 2,470.
Dighton-Rehoboth took ninth place with Dustin Michener scoring 2,003 points.
Collin Peterson (2,540), Noah Boudreau-Faria (1,948) Marco Cozzo (1,376) also competed in the meet for Seekonk, finishing 17th out of 22 teams.
Tri-County Vocational senior Jonah Joyce-Vorce and sophomore Devin Leber also competed. Joyce-Vorce finished with 2,184 points, setting personal bests in the 1,000 meters (3:20.73) and the 55-meter hurdles (9.04) — a tenth of a second off the Tri-County school record. Leber ended the competition with a total of 1,136 points with a solid showing in the long jump (4.55 meters) and 55 meter hurdles.
Complete times, placings and points from Monday’s pentathlon were unavailable.