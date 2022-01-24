BOSTON -- The King Philip Regional High girls' shot put relay team and Mansfield High boys' shuttle hurdle team both rewrote their schools' records during the MSTCA Relay Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center over the weekend.
The King Philip girls shattered the school record by almost two feet . Warrior sophomore Ahunna James nearly matched her personal best at 32-7 1/2 in finishing second overall. The KP unit totaled 96-4 1/2, eclipsing the previous standard of 94-5 1/2 set in 2015. Hannah Crocker (31-10 3/4) and Kate O'Neill (personal best 31-11) also were members of that team.
The Mansfield boys; shuttle hurdle team set the Hornets' record with a time of 26.98 seconds for second place. The squad included Chamberlain Guthrie, Evan Rawlings, Dylan Buchanan and Jake Wall. Chris Leonard anchored the 4x800 relay team to a third place and MIAA Division 2 meet qualifying time of 8:34. The Hornet boys' team finished seventh.
The King Philip boys 4x800 team qualified for the MIAA Division 2 Meet at 8:32.48, the team consisting of Nate Gebhard, Luca Giardini, Diego Nieto and Noah Hurd.
Chloe Guthrie guided the Hornet girls' team to a No. 9 spot, being a member of the third place shuttle hurdle team (30;86) and the MIAA Division 2 Meet qualifying fourth place finishing 4x200 team (1:49.99). The Hornets' 4x800 team also qualified for the Division 2 Meet.
Bishop Feehan's sprint medley team of Valerie Capalbo, Maeve Parrish, Olivia Kelly and Emma Fitzgerald took first place in 4:18, while Brooke Serak finished fourth in the shot put competition (34-4) in the Division 2 Meet.
Norton High's girls' sprint medley team won the Division 5 Meet title with a 61-second 400 meter leg by Ali Murphy to clock a 4:22.81 time to win the event and qualify for the New Balance National Indoor Meet. Shea Podbelski closed with a 2:24 800 leg with Shaylee Owens and Jillian Stryner also running legs.
Andrew McConnell anchored Norton High's boys 4x400 and 4x800 teams to MIAA Division 5 Meet-qualifying times, while Cam Lerner and Danny Tran led the 4x200 team to a Division 5 standard.
North Attleboro High's Brodie Clemente uncorked a first place shot put throw of 51-6 1/2, teaming with Mark Etienvre (46-5) Joe Beckett (45-6) and Connor Belanger (42-4) for first place.
Attleboro High's 4x400 relay team of Madison Ellis, Emilia Smith, Jahela Douglas and Rebecca Rainey clocked a 4:34.88 time to qualify for the MIAA State Meet.
MSTCA Relay Meet
Attleboro result: Girls --4x400 10-Rebecca Rainey, Jahela Douglas, Emilia Smith, Madison Ellis, 4:34.88.
Bishop Feehan results: Boys -- 4x800 4- Noah Gomes D'Sa, Ryan Nealon, Andrew Smith, Patrick Healey, 8:34.86; 4x200 3-Matt Saunders, Liam Concannon, Nolan Duffy, Connor McHale, 1:34.96; 4x50 Saunders, Roman, Duffy, McHale, 23.61; Girls -- Shot put 4-Brooke Serak, Anna Cinelli, Grace Gustafson, 94-0; 4x50 Colleran, Cryan, Serak, Kelly, 26.44; Sprint Medley 1-Emma Fitzgerald, Olivia Kelly, Val Capalbo, Maeve Parrish, 4:18.1.
King Philip results: Boys -- 4x400 4-Nate Gebhard, Colin Mahoney, Diego Nieto, Noah Hurd, 3:42.76; Long jump 10-Degan Granese, Luca Giardini, Turag Ikba 68-1/2; Shuttle hurdles 7-Kevin Smith, Granese, Jack McKenna, Giardini, 29.24; 4x800 7-Gebhard, Giardini, Nieto, Hurd, 8:38.48; Girls -- Shot put 5-Ahunna James, Hannah Crocker, Katherine O'Neil 86-4 1/2;
Mansfield results: Boys -- Shuttle hurdles 2-Jake Wall, Dylan Buchanan, Evan Rawlings, Chamberlain Guthrie, 26.98;4x800 3-Chris Leonard, Riley Tremblay, Colin Stevens, Grady Sullivan, 8:34.02; Girls -- Shuttle hurdles 3-Anna Buckley, Julia Pike, Elyssa Buchanan, Chloe Guthrie 30.86;4x200 4-Guthrie, Caitlin Dumouchel, Meghan Driscoll, Abby Scott, 1:49.9; 4x800 6-Norah Puleo, Meghan Johnston, Anna Moore, Katie Miller, 10:15.16; Shot put 12-Nicole Kabasa, Joselyn Saba, Catie Garrahy.
North Attleboro results: Shot put 1-Brodie Clemente, Mark Etienvre, Joe Beckett; 6-Conner Belanger, Jace Delaney, Evan Carlson; Girls -- Shot put 10-Sienna Newth, Marissa Robinson, Madison Foley; High jump 10-Syd O'Connor, Caroline Folan, Meagan Dowd.
Norton results: Boys -- 4x200 6-Cam Lerner, Jason Soares, Jake Antosca, Dan Tran, 1:38.29; 4x400 5-Lerner, Tran, Aidan Masse, Andrew McConnell 9:49.45; 4x800 5-Tyler Bruno, Masse, Charlie Mills, McConnell, 8:49.45; Girls -- Sprint medley 1-Shea Podbelski, Jilllian Stryner, Shaylee Owens, Ali Murphy, 2:24.
Seekonk results: Girls -- Shot put 5-Lauren Morales, SarahAnn King, Anna Murphy 80-6 1/2.