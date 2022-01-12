BOSTON — The Norton High boys’ and girls’ winter track teams split their Tri-Valley-League meets with Deham High and Medway High at the Reggie Lewis Center Tuesday.
The Lancer boys beat Dedham 76-3, but lost to Medway 50-43. Similarly, the Lancer girls beat Dedham 63-31, but lost to Medway 53-42, both at 3-1 on the season.
Andrew McConnell won the mile in a personal best of 4:48,75 to qualify for the Division 5 State Meet. McConnell also took the two-mile in 11:10.2. Charlie Mills (600, 1:33.4), Aiden Masse (1,000, 2:54.2) and Xavier Gonzalez (high jump, 5-4) had strong showings.
Against Dedham, Cam Lener (55, 7.48), Jacob Brady-McKay (55 hurdles, personal best 10.95), Jason Soares (300, 40.62) and Luke Ferreira (long jump, 14-5) won events. Norton’s 4x400 relay team of Jacob Ollerhead, Mills, Masse and Lerner clocked a 3:50.54 time.
For the Lancer girls, Shea Podbelski and Shaylee Owens both qualified for the Division 5 State Meet. Podbelski won the mile (5:25.3) and two-mile, (12:00.4). Owens logged a personal best 15-7 1/2 in taking the long jump and in the 55 hurdles (9.37), while winning the high jump in 4-10.
Against Dedham, Jillian Strynar (300, 44.53), Carly Goodwin (600, 1:57.6) and Skye Goba (1,000, 3:35.8) all won events with Division 5 State Meet qualifying times. Brooke Dennett, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Podbelski and Goba combined to win the 4x440 relay (4:50.7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.