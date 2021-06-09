DEDHAM — The Norton High girls’ track team captured the Tri-Valley League’s dual-meet championship with a 74-62 victory over Dedham Wednesday.
In improving to 5-0 on the season, Ali Murphy won both the 100 and 200 sprints for the Lancers. Norton swept the 400, 100 hurdles, 800 and mile, earning nine points in each event.
The Norton boys (4-1) gained a 79-57 victory over the Marauders as Edward Abouzeid won both the javelin and 200.
Norton boys 79, Dedham 57: Javelin 1-Edward Abouzeid 144-6 1/2; 200 1-Abouzeid 23.5; 400 hurdles 1-Sean Wynne 55.9; Mile 1-Charlie Mills 5:05.3; 800 1-Aidan Masse 2:14.8; Two mile 1-Andrew McConnell 12:11.5; 4x400 relay 1-Nichols, Lerner, Bamford, Mills, 4:29.5.
Norton girls 74, Dedham 62: 100 1-Ali Murphy 12.3; 200 1-Murphy 25.4; Mile 1-Shea Podbelski 5:50.4; 400 1-bella Pietrasiewicz 1:04.6; 800 1-Lauren Anderson 2:53.2; Two mile 1-Brooke Dennett 14:00.5; Shot put 1-Michaela Whiteside 28-9; 100 hurdles 1-Shalyee Owens 16.9.
