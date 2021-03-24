NORTON — The Norton High boys’ and girls’ winter track teams began their Tri-Valley League “gap” seasons with victories over Norwood High.
Isabella Pietrasiewcz (mile, two-mile) and Heather Kirland (high jump, 55 hurdles) each won two events for the Lancer girls’ team in a 62-30 win.
Pietrasiewicz clocked an 11:13 time in winning the two-mile, just shy of the Lancers’ record-setting pace of Julia Palin.
Paul Wisnaskas won three events (55 hurdles, high jump, 600) and Sean Wynne two (mile, 1,000) for the Lancer boys’ team in a 50-36 win over the Mustangs.
The Lancers next host Holliston Wednesday.
Norton boys 50, Norwood 36: High jump 1-Paul Wisnaskas 5-4; Shot put 1-Ryan Connell 38-10 3/4; Two mile 1-Aidan Masse 11:10; 1,000 1-Sean Wynne 2:53.5; 600 1-Wisnaskas 1:28.1; Mile 1-Wynne 4:57; 55 hurdles 1-Wisnaskas 7.9.
Norton girls 62, Norwood 20: High jump 1-Heather Kirland 4-6; Two mile 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 11:13; 1,000 1-Shea Podbelski 3:20; 600 1-Carly Goodwin 1:55.1; Mile 1-Pietrasiewicz 5:24; 55 hurdles 1-Kirland 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.