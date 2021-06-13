FOXBORO — Buoyed by five individual top-five placements, the Mansfield High boys’ spring track team captured second place at the Hockomock League Championship Meet Saturday at Foxboro High School.
Coach Kevin Butera’s Hornets compiled 82 points to trail only Stoughton (108). North Attleboro captured the No. 3 spot with 71 points, while Attleboro High was fifth with 61 points.
For the Hornets, Jake Wall won the long jump (22-8½), Jack Taylor took second with the javelin, while Dylan Buchanan was third with personal-best times in both the 110 and 400 hurdle events. In addition, Chris Leonard clocked a 4:43 for third in the mile run.
Bryant University-bound Foxboro High senior Jordyn Collins sparkled in the girls’ meet by winning the 100 (12.3) and 200 (25.69) sprints, while anchoring the Warriors’ first-place 4x100 relay team.
Coach Scott Holster’s North Attleboro High boys’ team placed in 10 individual events and all three relays to finish tied for third place with Taunton. Rocketeer senior Matt Penta was crowned the javelin champion at 154-5, winning by a seven-foot margin.
Sophomore Nathan Shultz took second in the 200 (23.27), seventh in the 100 (11.43) and sixth in the high jump (5-10). Colby Feid took fourth in the high jump and sixth in the long jump (20-9).
Mark Etienvre, Harry Bullock and Brody Clemente went 3-5-6, respectively, in the discus event, while Etienvre also was fifth with the shot put.
Coach AnnMarie McGrail’s North Attleboro High girls’ team finished a strong fourth place overall, with senior Olivia Etienvre winning the high jump (5-2) and taking second in the triple jump. Arian Newth delivered a personal-best second-place throw of 96 feet with the discus, while Abby Camelio was the No. 2 finisher with the javelin.
Completing the dual-meet season at 4-1, coach Martin Tighe’s Attleboro High boys’ team had eight top-five individual placements, while the 4x800 and 4x100 relay teams fared as well.
Jack Blouin posted a personal-best time (by four seconds) of 4:41 to take second in the mile, while all three Bombardier two-mile runners had personal-best times — Neil Bowie (by 20 seconds), Lee Casstevens (by 17 seconds) and Ethan Syliva (by seven seconds).
Bombardier senior Joe Soucy posted a personal-best third-place time of 52.09 in the 400 and anchored the 4x100 relay team. Junior Chris Leonardo placed in two weight events, fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus behind runner-up teammate Ethan Crosby.
Kamsi Igbobi was the second-best shot putter in the league in representing Attleboro High, while Cassondra Stuger clocked a personal-best time in the 400. The Bombardier distance runners, Diana Blouin and Kelly Neuendorf, fared well, taking fourth and fifth place in the mile and two-mile runs, respectively. Both were members of the 4x800 relay team.
The Foxboro High boys’ team received an outstanding showing from senior Adam Connolly, who finished third in the 200 (27.36) and fourth in the long jump.
The King Philip High boys’ team had senior Jovan Joseph delivering an individual title in the 400 (50.62), while also leading the 4x400 relay team to a season-best time and second-place finish. Will Martin delivered a personal-best (by 15 feet) fifth-place javelin throw, while also taking eighth with the discus (102-2).
The KP girls’ team finished ninth overall, with the best individual performance from Milan Simmons, who took second in the 110 hurdles with a personal-best 15.98-second time. Sophia DelVecchio (100) and Sydney O’Shea (triple jump) also had personal-best third-place finishes.
Hockomock League Championship Track and Field Meet
Attleboro placements: Boys – 400 3-Joe Soucy 52.09; 800 3-Nathan Seybert 2:00.54; Mile 2-Jack Blouin 4:41; Two mile 4-Neil Bowie 10:07, 5-Lee Casstevens 10:17; 4x100 relay 5-Alex Bakowski, Cashel Stuger, Jordan Silva, Soucy, 45.3; 4x800 relay 2-Seybert, Zach Stromfors, Bowie, Blouin 8:44; Shot put 4-Chris Leonardo 44-1; Discus 2-Ethan Crosby 124-7; Javelin 4-Ethan Gattoni 140-2; Girls – Mile 4-Diana Blouin 5:35; 400 5-Cassondra Stuger 1:00.37; Two mile 4-Kelly Neuendorf 12:13.22; Shot put 2-Kamsi Igbobi 33-6.
Foxboro placements: Boys – 200 3-Adam Connolly 23.76; Long jump 4-Connolly 21-1½; Girls – 100 1-Jordyn Collins 12.3; 200 1-J. Collins 25.69. 3-Cam Collins 26.56; 800 4-Emma Dahl 2:26.9; 4x100 relay 1-Servaes, Collins, Foley, J. Collins, 50.3; 4x800 relay 5-C. Dahl, Fitzpatrick, Davies, E. Dahl, 10:44.9.
King Philip placements: Boys – 400 1-Jovan Joseph 50.62; 800 2-Noah Hurd 2:00.4; 4x400 relay 2-Joseph, Nate Gebhard, Hurd, Neal McGrath 3:36.2; 100 4-Sean McCombs 11.32; 110 hurdles 5-Kevin Smith 16.91; Javelin 5-Will Martin 132-0; Girls – 100 3-Sophia DelVecchio 12.68; 110 hurdles 1-Milan Simmons 15.98; Triple jump 3-Sydney O’Shea 34-5½; Shot put 1-Hannah Crocker 30-8.
Mansfield placements: Boys – Long jump 1-Jake Wall 22-8½; Javelin 2-Jack Taylor 147-4 ½; 110 hurdles 3-Dylan Buchanan 16.03; 400 hurdles 3-Buchaanan 59.74; Mile 3-Chris Leonard 4:43; Triple jump 4-Xavier Manuel 41-0; Triple jump 5-Dana Johnson 40-3 ½; 4x800 relay 4-Trevor Flint, Talon Johnson, Collins Stevens, Leonard, 8:58.6; 4x400 relay 3-Evan Rawlings, Stephen Saba, Taylor, Caden Riley, 3:38.2; Girls – 400 hurdles 2-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:06.5; 400 4-Anna Darlington 1:00.25; Two mile 1-Tessa Lancaster 11:50.57, 2-Anna Moore 12:04.1; 4x100 relay 3-Scott, Driscoll, Penney, Waters, 50.9; 4x400 relay 4-MacIntyre, Dumouchel, Penney, Darlington, 4:16.1; 4x800 relay 4-Miller, Johnston, Greenberg, Lancaster, 10:37.4; Long jump 4-Anna Buckley 16-1; Triple jump 4-Buckley 34-2¼; Javelin 1-Dumouchel 105-11.
North Attleboro placements: Boys – 220 2-Nathan Shultz 23.27; 400 hurdles 5-Andrew McGinnis 1:04.0; 4x100 relay 4-Chamberlin Guthrie, Colby Feid, Alex McCoy, Ian Pinkos 45.3; 4x800 relay 5-Chris Martinez, Kyle Robinson, Evan Tino, Jason Dinan 9:01.9; High jump 4-Feid 5-10; Shot put 5-Mark Etienvre 44-0; Discus 3-Etienvre 122-9, 5-Harry Bullock 110-0; Javelin 1-Matt Penta 154-5; Girls – 400 hurdles 3-Tess Collins 1:07.2; 4x400 relay 5-Haley Carr, Katie Manning, Katie Lockavitch, Collins, 4:16.9; High jump 1-Olivia Etienvre 5-2, 3-Analiese Grunewald 5-0; Triple jump 2-Etienvre 34-7¾; Discus 2-Ariana Newt 96-0, 5-Meg Burns 84-1; Javelin 2-Abby Camelio 105-5.
