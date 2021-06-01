MANSFIELD — Senior DaSean Peters-Wolfe clocked personal-bests in winning both the 100 and 200 sprints as the Mansfield High boys’ track team took an 85-49 victory over Taunton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Trevor Flint captured first in both the mile (4:49) and two-mile (10:53), while Charles Newcomb won the discus and shot put.
Anna Buckley won three events (triple jump, long jump, 100 hurdles) as the Mansfield girls ran past the Tigers 89-37. Alissa Cooke won both the discus and shot put events for the Hornets.
Senior Paul Wisnaskas rewrote a 37-year Norton High record in the long jump and eclipsed his own school record in the 400 hurdles as the Norton boys took a 79-58 victory over Bellingham in a Tri-Valley League meet. Wisnaskas eclipsed the previous Norton record set by Ray Jackson in 1984 in the long jump (22-1), while also rewriting his own 400 hurdles (55.7) record.
- Sophomore Jillian Audette won the long jump, 100 and 200 in guiding the Seekonk girls (2-1) to an 89-32 victory over Wareham in a South Coast Conference meet. McKenzie Gingras dominated the weight events, winning both the discus and shot put, while Madison Costa clocked a personal best in winning the 100 hurdles (18.9).
Seekonk girls 89, Wareham 32: Long jump 1-Jillian Audette 12-11; Shot put 1-McKenzie Gingras 33-9; Discus 1-Gingras 93-4 1/2; Javelin 1-Ella Gerardi 42-7; Mile 1-Kyle Halpin 6:13; 100 1-Audette 13.7; 400 1-Ariana Sousa 1:08.3; 100 hurdles 1-Maddie Costa 18.9; 200 1-Audette 28.6; Two mile 1-Julia Rickard 14:01; 4x100 relay 1-Sousa, Lauren Morales, Olivia Rainho, Costa, 1:00.3; 4x400 relay 1-Halpin, Alli Santana, Bella Lastrina, Rickard 5:04.
Mansfield boys 85, Taunton 49: 400 2-Dylan Buchanan 1:01.3; 100 1-DaSean Peters-Wolfe 11.2; Mile 1-Trevor Flint 4:49.5, 2-Collins Stevens; 400 1-Caden Riley 52.4, 2-Jack Taylor; 200 1-Peters-Wolfe 22.6; Two mile 1-Flint 10:53.7, 2-Ryan Rispoli; Triple jump 1-Dana Johnson 39-10, 2-Xavier Manuel; Long jump 1-Manuel 19-10; High jump 2-Johnson; Shot put 1-Charles Newcomb 38-7, 2-Dan Scriven; Discus 1-Newcomb 101-0, 2-Aengus McGill.
Mansfield girls 99, Taunton 37: 400 hurdles 1-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:07.4, 2-Brooke Penney; 100 1-Abigail Scott 12.6, 2-Colleen Waters; Mile 1-Katie Miller 5:41, 2-Abby Greenberg; 400 1-Anna Darlington 1:00.0; 100 hurdles 1-Anna Buckley 16.6, 2-Julia Pike; 200 1-Erika Penney 26.8; Two mile 1-Tessa Lancaster 12:21; 4x100 relay 1-Scott, Driscoll, E. Penney, Buckley, 50.6; Long jump 1-Buckley 16-4, 2-Caitlin Haley; Triple jump 1-Buckley 35-5, 2-Ashley Kirley; High jump 1-Elyssa Buchanan 4-10; Discus 1-Alissa Cooke 71-0; Shot put 1-Cooke 26-6, 2-Jess Miller.
Norton boys 79, Bellingham 58: 400 hurdles 1-Paul Wisnaskas 55.7; Long jump 1-Wisnaskas 22-1; Discus 1-Wisnaskas 113-1; 800 1-Sean Wynne 2:05.7; Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 41-4 3/4; Javelin 1-Edward Abouzeid 147-7; Triple jump 1-Abouzeid 35-9; 4x100 relay 1-Li, Lerner, Ferreira, Potts, 47.6; 4x400 relay 1-Mill, Bamford, Lerner, Wynne, 3:46.7.
Norton girls 87, Bellingham 49: 110 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 15.8; 400 1-Jordan Raneri; Mile 1-Shea Podbelski 5:23; 400 hurdles 1-Kyla Leahy 1:15; 100 1-Jillian Strynar 12.8; 800 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 2:25; 200 1-Ali Murphy 25.5; two mile 1-Skye Goba 13:34.4; Javelin 1-Brynne Leahy 91-10; 4x400 relay 1-Pietrasiewicz, S. Podbelski, E. Podbelski, Raneri 4:36; 4x100 relay 1-Murphy, Strynar, Owens, Kurland, 52.4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.