BOSTON -- The Mansfield High boys indoor track team had 11 first-place finishes and three top-three sweeps in a 79-17 dual meet win over Canton High Thursday night at The Track at New Balance.
Evan Rawlings placed first in two events for the Hornets, winning the 55-meter hurdles (8.57) and the high jump (5-2). Rawlings was also part of the winning 4x400 relay team at 3:43.00. The 4x200 relay team also won, finishing in 1:37.84.
The Hornets won the 55 meters with Myles Brown leading the way in a blazing 6.79 time. Grady Sullivan finished first int he 600 meters (1:26.81) and Colby Quersher paced the pack in the 1,000 meters, finishing first at 2:52.02.
Mansfield's Talon Johnson won the mile in 4:38.95, Joey Federline Jr. won the two-mile at 11:05.61, Evan Thevenot hit 18-10 to win the long jump and Billy Gardner led in the shot put with a toss of 38-9.
The Mansfield girls also won over Canton, 74-26, placing first in every event.
Elyssa Buchanan placed first in both the high jump (4-8) and 55 hurdles (9.42). Chloe Guthrie also won two individual events, taking the 55 meters (7.53) and the long jump (16.8 3/4).
Mansfield also had wins in the 300 from Olivia Barry (45.38), the 600 from Avery Hawthorne (1:52.89), the 1,000 meters in Alex Petrova (3:36.83), the two-mile in Sierra Wojick (13:51.05) the mile in Anna Moore (5:46.20) and the shot put in Caitlin Garrahy (33-4 1/2).
Mansfield also won the 4x200 at 1:48.91 and the 4x400 at 4:37.76.
Shamrock boys down Tri-County, St. Paul
NORTON -- Bishop Feehan's boys track and field team defeated both Tri-County and St. Paul on Thursday night at Wheaton College.
The Shamrocks beat Tri-County 74-22 and defeated St. Paul 65-25.
Winning events for Bishop Feehan was Lucas Ribeiro in the 55 hurdles at 8.33, Aakash Deshpande in the 300 meters (41.21) Declan Shannon in the two-mile (12:02.23), Connor McHale in the long jump (19-6 1/40) and Jake Gosselin in the shot put (38-9 1/2). Feehan also won the 4x200 relay (1:37.32) and the 4x400 (3:52.77).
Tri-County took first in the mile with Marty McCrave at 4:57.90, and high jump withh Devin Leber (5-11).