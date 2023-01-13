BOSTON -- The Mansfield High boys indoor track team had 11 first-place finishes and three top-three sweeps in a 79-17 dual meet win over Canton High Thursday night at The Track at New Balance.

Evan Rawlings placed first in two events for the Hornets, winning the 55-meter hurdles (8.57) and the high jump (5-2). Rawlings was also part of the winning 4x400 relay team at 3:43.00. The 4x200 relay team also won, finishing in 1:37.84.