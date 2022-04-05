MANSFIELD — Dana Johnson, Dylan Buchanan and Charles Newcomb were all double winners as the Mansfield High boys track team defeated Franklin High Tuesday afternoon at home, 77-50.
“We had a number of athletes really step up big today and throw down some impressive performances to open up the season,” Mansfield coach Kevin Butera said.
Johnson won the long jump (19-7 1/2) and the triple jump (41-3). He also place second in the 110 meter hurdles in 16.5 seconds. Buchanan took the 110 meter hurdles in 15.5 while winning the javelin with a toss of 112-8.
Newcomb placed first in the shot put (40-6) and discus (89 feet). Junior Evan Rawlings opened the meet in style with a blistering 58.3 over the 400 hurdles and was followed by freshman Myles Brown taking first in the 100m (11.4).
The Hornets had 11 first-place finishes and two 1-2-3 finishes. The Hornets also took first and second in three other events as well.
No
rth Attleboro 104, Sharon 32
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro boys opened the season with a bang at home, winning by over double the opposition in team score.
The Rocketeers took first in the 400 meter hurdles, with Andrew Nobrega clocking a time of 63.9 seconds for gold.In the 100 meter shuttle hurdles Nobrega again took first, finishing in 16.7 for a near three second gap between him and second.
In the 100 meters, Nathan Schultz was first at a time of 11.1. In the 200 meters Sam Bush took first at 24.1 and in the 400 meters Michael Simonian took first at 54.9. Evan Tino took the 800 meters at 2:11.9.
Connor Peterson finished first in the one mile race, finishing in 4:48.5, four seconds ahead of second. North Attleboro’s 4x100 team also took first in a 44.9 second time.
In the field, the Rocketeers cleaned up with a first-place finish in the shot put (Brodie Clemente, 53-1 1/2), discus (Mark Etienvre (142-8), javelin (Mason Briggs, 158-1), high jump (Nathan Shultz, 6-2), long jump (Sam Bush, 19-2 1/5) and triple jump (Aaron Levesque, 36 feet).
In field events, North Attleboro took 1-2-3 in the shot put, discus throw, javelin, high jump and triple jump. Clemente, Etienvre and Josh Beckett qualified for states in the shot with their tosses.
Clemente and Etienvre also state qualified in discus. Nathan Schultz also qualified for state with his high jump clearance and Briggs qualified for his javelin toss.
GIRLS Mansfield 78, Franklin 58
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had 11 first-place finishers to cruise to the win.
Finishing first in the 100 meters was Megan Driscoll, clocking a time of 12.92. Also taking first was Norah Puelo at 5:40.3 in the mile. In the two-mile, Anna More finished in 12:13.6, was first.
Katie Miller was another first-place finisher, clocking a 2:35.7 in the 800 meters. Chloe Guthrie won the 200 meters in :27.48.
Guthrie also won the long jump, clearing 16 feet. Anna Buckley won the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet, 6 inches. In the javelin, Caitlin Dumouchel tossed the javelin 111 feet, 6 inches for first and in the shot put Catie Garrahy placed first with a distance of 33-1.
Mansfield had two relay teams finish first — the 4x100 (51.73) and the 4x400 (4:21.42).
Attleboro 84, Taunton 54
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers rolled in their first meet of the season.
Taking home first place finishes was Rebecca Rainey in the 400 meter hurdles at 1:18.8, Jahela Douglas in the 100 meters at 13.2, Emilia Smith in the mile at 5:48.0 and Alexis Cincotta in the 400 meters at 66 seconds. In the 4x100 relay, Attleboro’s team of Jadyn Hoyt, Mabel Sandoval, Erimar Torres and Kylee Browning took first.
The Bombardiers cleaned up in the field, winning the javelin (Elayna Marinelli, 98-1), discus (Dianna McArthur, 72-2), long jump (Arianna Ridge, 15-8) and high jump (Rebecca Rainey, 4-6).