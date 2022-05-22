WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys and the Franklin High girls took home team titles at the Hockomock League Championships in track and field Saturday at King Philip Regional High School.
The Mansfield boys scored 108 points, beating North Attleboro for the top spot in the points race. Franklin’s girls scored 131 points to edge the Mansfield girls, who were second with 123 points.
In the boys meet, the Hornets’ 4x400 meter relay team delivered the crucial points to take the lead over the Rocketeers for win as Mansfield scored six points to NA’s none in the event to clinch a first-place finish in team points.
The North Attleboro boys had 99 points for second place. Other area team finishes saw King Philip in fifth at 68 points, Attleboro in sixth (59) and Foxboro 10th (21). On the girls side, King Philip finished fifth with 46 points, North Attleboro was ninth (38), Attleboro scored 11th (18) and Foxboro 12th (10.5).
“This was the healthiest the team has been all season and it showed in our team results,” Mansfield High boys coach Drew Butera said. “Our captains Dylan Buchanan, Chris Leonard, Collin Stevens, and Jake Wall have been great leaders for the team and I’m proud that they could end their careers with one last Hockomock Championship. It was also promising to have a number of underclassmen score important team points in this meet and get experience in a high-pressure situation.”
Kicking off the track events was the two-mile with Mansfield’s Anna Moore leading the area competition with a third-place finish at 11:53.15. In the boys race, Attleboro’s Ethan Sylvia took third as well at 9:55.62.
In the girls 400-meter hurdles, Mansfield’s Caitlin Dumouchel placed second in 1:08.95. Taking fourth was North Attleboro’s Sydney O’Connor in 1:13.27.
In the boys 400-meter hurdles, another Mansfield product finished strong, with Evan Rawlings taking first-place with a blistering time of 57.68. Following Rawlings’ pace was Attleboro’s Jacob Blazek (third, 1:01.41) and North Attleboro’s Andrew Nobrega (sixth, 1:02.17).
In the girls 200 meters, Mansfield again finished strong with a second- and third-place finish. Anna Darlington (26.12) and Chloe Guthrie (26.72) placed back-to-back for the Hornets, leading King Philip’s Sydney O’Shea in fifth (26.84).
The boys 200 meters saw Nathan Schultz of North Attleboro take second, clocking in at 22.82 for the leading time in the area. Mansfield’s Nate Kablik (fourth, 23.31) and King Philip’s Nathan Gebhard (fifth, 23.68) followed in the top five spots.
Leading the area in the girls mile was Emilia Smith from Attleboro, clocking a time of 5:29.11. On the boys side, Chris Leonard of Mansfield finished at 4:39.26 for third in the pack.
In the girls 800 meters, Katherine Miller of Mansfield finished in 2:25.64 for third. Mansfield also took third in the boys race with Talon Johnson in 2:06.12, but King Philip’s Noah Hurd won the event in 1:59.50.
Darlington again scored points for Mansfield in the girls 400 meters girls with a time of 58.88. Attleboro’s Isla Thompson was fourth in 1:02.58.
The boys 400 meters saw Sam Bush of North Attleboro earn second in 51.92, leading Nathan Gebhard of KP in third (52.06).
In the girls 110 hurdles finals, Mansfield’s Anna Buckley placed second in 16.54. Fellow Hornet Julia Pike took seventh, finishing at 17.65. In the boys 110 hurdles finals Mansfield’s Dylan Buchanan placed second at 15.65, leading King Philip’s Luca Giardini in third (16.38).
In the boys 100 meters final, Mansfield’s Jake Wall was second in 11.16 while Attleboro’s Kaidan Murray was third at 11.34. In the girls 100 meters, Mansfield’s Chloe Guthrie and Abigail Scott earned the top area times, both at 12.86 for fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Mansfield girls 4x400 relay squad clocked a 4:15.84 to finish first while King Philip’s boys 4x400 relay squad won in 3:34.21. In the girls 4x800, Mansfield (10:50.89) and North Attleboro (10:59.19) took fourth and fifth, respectively, and in the boys 4x800, Mansfield finished second at 8:47.13. In the girls 4x100, Mansfield was second at 50.29, and in the boys race, the Hornets again earned second, finishing at 44.07.
In the field events, King Philip’s Dylan Woods took home a second-place finish in the boys high jump, clearing the bar at 5-10. He failed to clear 6-0 on his third try, leading to Stoughton’s Matt Singletary earning first in the event.
NA’s Nathan Schultz (third, 5-10) and Mansfield’s Dana Johnson (fourth, 5-08) earned top-five spots in the event.
In the girls high jump, the best area finish came from Marta Botelho, clearing the bar at 4-8. She was the only area girl in the top five finishers.
Mansfield’s Jake Wall continued to impress in the boys long jump taking home a first-place finish with a jump of 24-6. Wall had three jumps go a distance that earned him a first-place finish, with 24-6 being the longest on his third of six tries.
Wall also was fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 41-05 for the best in the area.
Area competition in the girls long jump had the top result come from Anna Buckley of Mansfield, who finished third overall with a jump of 17-04. King Philip’s Sydney O’Shea (fourth, 16-10 1/4) and Mansfield’s Ashley Kirley (fifth, 16-06 3/4) earned strong finishes in the field event as well.
O’Shea went on to take second in the girls triple jump, jumping 35-04 1/2. KP’s Heidi Lawrence was close behind O’Shea, jumping 35-01 3/4, and Buckley of Mansfield took fourth behind Lawrence with a jump of 34-06 1/2.
North Attleboro had a strong day in the field, getting a first-place finish from Mark Etienvre in the discus. His toss of 142-01 led teammate Brodie Clemente, who took second with a toss of 128-08, and Joseph Beckett in fourth at 122-06.
North went on to take third and fourth in the javelin, with Mason Briggs (140-10) and Stephen Doyon (134-04) earning top-five spots. Attleboro’s Ethan Gattoni crushed the field with a first-place finish in the javelin, beating second by nearly 17 feet with a toss of 162-02.
The Rocketeers then went on to take first, third and fourth in the shot put, with Brodie Clemente winning the event with a toss of 51-02. Teammates Beckett (46-09) and Etienvre (46-06) followed in third and fourth, respectively.
In the girls throwing events North had Megan Burns (sixth, 87-10) and Sienna Newth (seventh, 83-02) earn scoring positions in the discus toss. Abby Camelio (fourth, 109-09) placed in the javelin and Newth took seventh in the shot put at 29-05 1/2.
Mansfield’s Caitlin Dumouchel won in the javelin with a toss 19 feet further than Attleboro’s second-place finisher Elayna Marinelli. Dumouchel won with a throw of 135-5, while Marinelli trailed at 115-3.
In the girls shot put, the top area finisher was Katherine O’Neil, who threw the shot 32-11 for third.