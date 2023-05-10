MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield High outdoor track and field team won both the boys and girls meets against Stoughton High on Tuesday.
The Mansfield boys won 94-42 while the girls won 89-47 with the Hornet girls clinching their first Hockomcok League Davenport Division title.
Anna Moore won both the mile ad two-mile for Mansfield. Trailing Moore in both events was Gwen Pare with a third-place mile finish and Carmella Simonelli second in the two-mile.
Abby Scott also won two events, taking both the 100 meters and 200 meters. Sydney DiVasta clocked a new personal-best in the 400 meters, taking second to qualify for divisionals.
Placing first and third in the 800 were Norah Puelo and Taylor Palinski, finishing at 2:31 and 2:40, respectively. Logging PRs for the Hornets were Franklie Spagna in the triple jump, clearing 37-3 1/2 for first and leading a sweep with a PR from Elsie Roberts (33-0) in second. Cella Bothelo's PR of 85-0 in the javelin was third.
Katie Garrahy won the discus with a toss of 90-10 and Lily Roche was second with a new PR of 75-11. Chloe Guthrie led a sweep in the long jump, clearing 16-0 for Mansfield. Guthrie was also the final leg of the first-place 4x100 relay, which ran a 50.8.
In the boys meet, Mansfield's Nate Kablik took two wins in the 100 meters (10.9) and the 200 meters (23.2). Myles Brown was the runner-up in both races. Evan Rawlings led a sweep in the 400 hurdles with Jack Reed and Tino Marrese in tow in second and third.
John Sylvain led a sweep in the mile, finishing at 4:56.8, with Sam Taylor and Sean Higgins taking second and third, respectively. Talon Johnson also led a sweep in the 800 meters, winning in 2:02. Marco Geminiani and Ben Cain placed second and third.
Mansfield also swept the two-mile with Colby Quersher, Shaddy Makram and Ben Cain. The Hornet boys also won the 4x100 at 44.9 and the 4x400 at 3:38.5.
Ayden Agbasi won the discus with a toss of 107-8 1/2.
Tri-County fourth in MAC championship
EASTON -- Tri-County Regional fourth in the Mayflower Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday.
The Cougar boys scored 7 points while the girls scored 89 points.
In the girls meet, Ava Cavallaro placed third in the 100 meters with a new personal-best time of 13.51. She was also eighth in the long jump. Averie Denelle took first in the high jump, clearing 5-1, and was third in the 100 hurdles with a new personal best — and school record — of 17.70. Denelle was also third in the triple jump.
T-C's Avie Brunnenmeyer was third in the 400 hurdles with a PR time o 1:16.5 and Gianna Mitchell won the 400 meters in 1:03.0, both a personal-best and new school record. Ivy Young was third in the javelin and won the discus with a toss of 81-9.
Young, Mitchell and Denelle were named league all-stars for their efforts in the meet.
In the boys meet, Ryan Ferdman took second in the 200 meters with a new PR and Division 6 qualifier time of 23.32. DJ McGuire placed second in the 800 meters with a PR time of 12:15 and Mary McCrave placed third int he mile with a time of 4:56. Xack Blenkhorn finished second in both the 110 hurdles (school record 16.60) and 400 hurdles (PR). The Cougar boys 4x100 relay team also took third. In the field Nate Howard took third int he shot put with a toss of 41-10 1/2 and James O'Brien took second in the discus with a throw of 106-10.
Bishop Feehan cruises in CCL action
ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan girls swept both of its meets, beating St. Mary's of Lynn and St. Joseph's Prep.
The Shamrocks beat St. Mary's 112-23 and held St. Joseph's to one point in a 125-1 win.
Bishop Feehan won the 100 meters (Tea Briggs, 13.06), 200 meters (Kalma Bryamn, 27.51), 400 meters (Val Capalbo, 1:01.36) and the 800 meters (Jill Olson, 2:30.64). The Shamrocks also took wins in the two mile with a win from Alice Taylor, crossing at 14:08.28.
In the hirdles Feehan's Maddie Mullen won the 100 meter hurdles at 17.44 and Molly Duignan won the 400 hurdles with a clip of 1:10.65. The Shamrocks also won the relays, winning the 4x100 with a time of 55.73 and the 4x400 with a time of 4:09.71.
Feehan took all field events with the exception of the triple jump. Mullen won the high jump, clearin the bar at 4-08, and Brooke Serak won both the long jump (15-0) and the discus (97-9 1/2). Winning the shot put with a toss of 34-8 was Anna Cinelli and winning in the javelin was Avery Blanchard with a toss of 99-3.