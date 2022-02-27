BOSTON — The Mansfield High boys indoor track team had a successful stint at the Meet of Champions at the Reggie Lewis Center this weekend.
Senior Jake Wall took home the state long jump crown by breaking the championship meet record twice and posting a winning distance of 23-10.25. Wall also placed third in the hurdles (7.55), setting a new school record in the process.
“In the long jump, Jake again showed that he is the best jumper in the state,” Mansfield coach Kevin Butera said. “Opting not to run in the 55 meters dash, which could have put two more races on his legs before jumping, paid dividends as he had greater bounce and pop off the board”.
The Bishop Feehan girls also notched some top finishes. Anna Boyd placed third overall in the two-mile run with a time of 11:20.54, while Brooke Serak placed seventh in the shot put with a distance of 35-11.75, and Val Capalbo finished seventh in the 600m (1:38.08).
Another local female standout was Norton High’s Shea Podbelski who placed second in the 1,000 meters (2:58.89) and fifth in the mile (5:08.36).
Additionally, Patrick Healey of Bishop Feehan took home fourth place in the two mile (9:25.25), while Nathan Shultz of North Attleboro finished fourth in the high jump (6-4).