BOSTON — Mansfield High senior Jake Wall was a triple-crown champ in the boys meet of the indoor track Hockomock League Championships held Sunday night at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Meanwhile, the Mansfield High girls rode the strength of their standout sophomore trio to finish second as a team in the girls meet of the Hockomock League Championships.
Wall won the 55 meters (:06.61), the long jump (22-4.75) and the 55-meter hurdles (:07.83) to lead the Hornets, who finished third in the boys meet with 74 points. Oliver Ames won the meet with 79 points, followed by Taunton (76), Mansfield, Attleboro (70) and North Attleboro (68).
Other top-five finishes for Mansfield were: Chris Leonard second in the 1,000 meters (2:43.19), Grady Sullivan third in the 600 meters (1:27.74). Nate Kablik fifth in the 300 (:37.85) and Dylan Buchanan fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (:08.58). The Hornets' 4x200 relay team placed fourth (1:38.86) with the 4x400 relay squad taking second (3:43.42) and the 4x800 relay team fifth (8:59.26).
Attleboro senior Cashel Stuger finished second in the 55-meter hurdles (8:33) and Jake Stromfors tied for third in the high jump (5-6) to lead the Bombardiers. Other AHS placements in the top five came from Damon Dugan, who was second in the high jump (5-8); Ethan Sylvia fourth in the mile (4:44.31), sophomore Jacob Blazek fifth in the 600 meters (1:30.58), Kaiden Murray fifth in the 55 hurdles (:08.64), and Chris Leonardo fifth in the shot put (44-4). Attleboro took a pair of third places in the 4x200 relay (1:38.52) and the 4x800 relay (8:58.46), along fourth place in the 4x400 relay (3:53.44).
North Attleboro's junior Nathan Schultz starred for the Rocketeers by winning a pair of events. Schultz took the 300 meters in :36.70 and finished first in the high jump at 6-2 — six inches better than Dugan. Schultz also took third in the 55 meters (:06.73). Brodie Clemente won the shot put at 50-5, followed by fellow Rocketeers Mark Etienvre in second place (49-4) and Joseh Beckett in fourth (49-0). Other North Attleboro top-five finishers were: Andrew Norbega third in the 55-meter hurdles (:08.44) and Nathan McDonald, who tied for third in the high jump (5-6). The Rocketeers placed fifth in the 4x200 relay (1:40.14).
King Philip finished sixth in the boys' team standings with 45 points and was led by senior distance runner Noah Hurd, who won the 1,000 meters in 2:42.57. Degen Granese tied for third in the high jump (5-6) and was fifth in the long jump (19-4.5) while Nathan Sylven was fifth in the two-mile (10:35.52) to round out KP's top-five placements. The Warriors placed third in the 4x400 relay (3:51.82) and second in the 4x800 relay (8:43.42).
Foxboro's lone top-10 finisher was junior Dan O'Malley in the long jump at 18.08.75 for 10th place. The Warriors' 4x400 relay team placed sixth in 3:54.82.
In the girls meet, Mansfield was carried by sophomores Norah Puleo, second in the 1,000 meters (3:13.16) , Elyssa Buchanan, second in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.43), and Anna Moore, third in the two-mile (12:13.60). Joining them were a trio of seniors — Katie Miller, third (3;13.36) in the 1,000; Meghan Johnson, fifth in the mile (5:45.03); and Caitlin Dumouchel placed third in the 600 meters (1:43.70). Mansfield won the 4x200 relay in 1:51.24 and was third in the 4x400 relay (4:37.19)
Top-five finishers for King Philip, which came in eighth, was Grace Lawler third in the 55 dash (:07.64), and the shot put trio of sophomore Kate O'Neil (33-4), junior Ahunna James (32.06.5) and senior Hannah Crocker (31-11.5), who swept second through fourth, respectively.
North Attleboro's Caroline Folan tied for fifth in the high jump ( 4-8) for the 10th-place Rocketeers, who placed fourth in the 4x800 relay (11:10.21).
Attleboro High freshman Emelia Smith came in third in the mile with a time of 5:41.79. The Bombardiers were fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:37.19).
The top individual showings for Foxboro came from sophomore Ella Campbell, who was seventh in the 300 meters (:44.68), and junior Brooke Davies, eighth in the 600 meters (1:50.52). The Warriors' 4x800 relay (11:15. 30) placed fifth.