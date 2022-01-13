NORTON— Connor McHale captured first place in the 300 and long jump, and was a member of the winning 4x200 relay team as the Bishop Feehan High boys winter track team edged Bishop Stang High 55-51 in a Catholic Central League meet at Wheaton College.
Valerie Capalbo (300, long jump) won two events, while Liz Borah (mile), Lauren Harkins (two mile) and Amy Lawtwon (1,000) dominated the distance running events as the Shamrock girls scored an 82-23 victory.
- Kylie Halpin finished first in the 1,000 meters and mile to lead the Seekonk High girls’ winter track team to a 58-15 victory over Bourne High Wednesday in a South Coast Conference meet at Greater New Bedford Voke. The Warriors won six individual events and the 4x400 relay in their season debut.
- The Seekonk boys improved to 4-0 with a 53-5 rout of the Canalmen as Collin Peterson won two events.
Bishop Feehan boys 55, Bishop Stang 51: 300 1-C onnor McHale (BF) 39.82, 3-Liam Concannon; Mile 2-Anthony Kurtzer, 3-Andrew McDevitt; 55 hurdles 1-James Breckner 9.15, 2-Liam Wistran; 55 1-Matt Saunders 7.17, 3-Jason Roman; 1,000 3-Alex Almeida; 600 3-Ryan Nealon; Two mile 2-Declan Shannon, 3-Adam Johnson; 4x200 rleay 1-Saunders, Concannon, Nolan Duffy, McHale, 1:38.1; 4x400 -1-Chris Davis, Brecker, Wistran, McDevitt, 4:00.4; High jump 2-Bill Roche, 3-Duffy; Long jump 1-McHale 18-8 1.2; Shot put 2-Jake Gosselin.
Bishop Feehan girls 82, Bishop Stang 23: 55-Olivia Kelly 7.85, 2-Brooke Serak, 3-Meghan Chan; 300 1-Valerie Capalbo 42.84, 2-Maeve Parrish, 3-Gigi Colleran; 1,000 1-Amy Lawton 3:33, 2-Christa Assi; Mile 1-Liz Borah 5:47, 3-Erin Parkinson; Two mile 1-Laiuren Harkins 15:32.4, 2-Bridget Sutula, 3-Hannah Fortin; 55 hurdles 1-Arlisenny Rodriguez 10.5, 2-Taylor Ford;l High jump 1-Ford 4-4; Long jump 1-Capalbo 14-3 , 2-Parrish, 3-Chan; Shot put 1-Serak 33-2, 2-Anna Cinelli, 3-Grace Gustafson; 4x200 rela 1-Emily Rivers, Kalmia Cryan, Kathleen Smith, Kelly), 2:00.
Seekonk girls 58, Bourne 15: 4x400 relay 1-Kylie Halpin, Rylie Mahoney, Olivia Rainho, Sydnie Hos, 5:17; Shot put 1-Lauren Morales 30-10; 1,000 1-Halpin 3:35; 600 1-Mahoney 2:07.4; 50 1-Jill Audette 7.5; 50 hurdles -Porshia Dias 10.8; Mile 1-Halpin 6:08.5.
Seekonk boys 53, Bourne 5: High jump 1-Collin Peterson 5-10; 55 dash 1-Peterson 6.9; 1,000 1-Zak Laverdiere 2:58.4; 600 1-J.D, Mello 1:38.7; Shot put 1-Josh Troiano 42-3.
