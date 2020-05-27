MANSFIELD -- There will no longer be a “state” champion for track meets.
Call it the Johnny Gregorek Rule.
For nearly a decade, veteran Seekonk High cross-country and track-and- field coach Frank Mooney has proposed the elimination of an MIAA All-State team champion for postseason indoor and outdoor meets.
That is because when Gregorek, the former Warrior who also ran collegiately at Columbia University and at the University of Oregon, was at Seekonk High, Mooney did not have the luxury of moving him from one event to another at the state meet.
“We were a small school, competing in Division 5, and that would be our state-championship meet,” recalled Mooney, a member of the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Board of Directors. “Our chances of winning the state meet were small. We’d get there and I’m saying to myself, what are we doing here?”
The MIAA, upon the recommendation of the Track Committee, agreed to eliminate team scoring at both the MIAA Indoor and Outdoor Championship Track Meets in favor of hosting a “Meet of Champions.”
The proposal was adopted by a 13-0 margin.
“There were few coaches out there that viewed it as a state-championship meet, based on our surveys. One kid could win the whole meet with 30 points,” Kent Taylor, the Norton High track coach and an MSTCA Executive Board member explained.
In all MIAA “division” and “state” meets, the scoring format will be similar, with the 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 point appropriation, with medals awarded to the top eight individual finishers in each event for both male and female student-athletes.
In addition, the MIAA adopted a new format for cross country as well with nine divisional championships, but just three at the state level. To qualify for the MIAA All-State Meet, the top seven teams from each division and the top 10 individual finishers would automatically qualify.
“Many MSTCA members have infiltrated the MIAA Track Committee, so they’re finally listening to the coaches, the guys in the trenches who see what goes on in dual meets, league meets and divisional meets,” Taylor added. “We know what’s going on and what needs to be done. We have been listening to the membership for years on this issue, and almost all of them feel the same way.”
Mooney has been proposing the elimination of the MIAA All-State Meet in track for virtually every year for the past eight years. “I kept bringing it up and some of the other coaches would look at me as if I were from outer space,” he said.
“But, I think we finally got through to them that we’re in the business of doing what’s best for the kids. It shouldn’t be that one kid could win a team championship.”
At Norton High, the Lancers have won three Division 4 state meets, the 2015 boys’ indoor team as well as the 2015 boys’ and girls’ spring track teams. But never a state meet.
Taylor, for example, thinks back to 2015 when current Penn State Nittany Lion track athlete Brooke-Lynn Williams and Bella Berardi were Lancers and were Norton High’s lone two entrants at the MIAA Outdoor All-State Meet, and later with sprinters Abu Ceesay (Gallaudet), Justin Ireland (Stonehill), Camden Cleathero (UMaine-Orono) at a boys’ 2016 Indoor Track All-State Meet.
“They took 24 points and we finished as the runner-up -- with only two kids. They handed us all these lanyards that I didn’t know what to do with! The same thing happened with Justin (Ireland) and company indoors in 2016, and we finished second.” Most of the divisional state championships need more points to become a team champion and require more athletes to do so.
The premium now is to perform well as a “team” at the divisional meets.
“I wonder what their reasoning was,” said Anne McGrail, the North Attleboro High cross country and girls’ track coach. “You go to a state meet and don’t have a state title winner? That’s kind of weird. I’m assuming most of the time it’s because it’s a bigger school.
“There have been some schools where I’ve went to meets where it’s not one or two kids -- it’s across the board that they’re scoring a bunch of points in events, and you say that’s a great team.
“And I think of some other meets where it’s one kid scoring 30 points of the 45 points that they take to win.”
Derek Ellis and former coach Julie Collins have been the architects for postseason success for Mansfield High School in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track. “Then it was more of a team championship of the one-and-one (event participation),” Ellis said of the needed depth to produce a state “team” champion.
“Once that they (MIAA) switched to allow any athlete to do three events, it kind of turned that meet (MIAA State Meet) into an individual meet,” said Ellis. “Take Jada Johnson (of Sharon High) a few years ago, she would be in three events, win all three and take 30 points.”
Student-athletes would be allowed to compete in another event at the state level if he or she qualified in it, but competed in a different event at the divisional level or in a dual meet. For example, a mile runner at the divisional meet could then compete in the two-mile run at the MIAA State Meet.
“Here at Mansfield, both the girls and boys have won numerous state championships, but over the last few years it seemed as if it were more individual championships,” Ellis added. “I like the rule that you can move kids around.”
In years past, the MIAA allowed student-athletes to compete in just one track-and-one field event. But upon the recommendation of MSTCA and MIAA Sub-Committee, it was approved to allow for an individual to compete in either two track or two field events and one other.
“All I know is that it’s harder to win a divisional meet,” Mooney said of the enrollment-based fractioning of schools for competition. “You have more kids competing, you need more points, that’s what makes it harder.”
