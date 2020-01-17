BOSTON — Kaiden Murray won the 55 hurdles and 55 dash, but Franklin High pulled out first-place finishes in the relays to nip the Attleboro High boys’ indoor track team 51-49 at the Reggie Lewis Center Thursday.
Murray hit the tape at 9.03 in winning the hurdles and 6.84 in the 55 dash, in addition to taking second place in the long jump (19-8).
The Attleboro girls suffered a 75-25 loss to the Panthers. Kelly Neuendorf won the mile with a personal best time and qualified for the Division I Meet, while Kamsi Igbobi won the shot put and Cassondra Stuger took second in both the 55 and 600.
- In a South Coast Conference meet, Brodie Jacques won both the high jump (6-2) and led a sweep of the 55 dash (6.6) as Dighton-Rehoboth ran past Somerset Berkley 58-28. Juliana DaCosta and Sophia DiFiore went 1-2 in the 55 dash as the Falcon girls’ team took a 70-16 victory.
- Joe Cappelletti (55, 6.88), Andrew Williams (high jump, 6-0), Nico Holmes (shot put, 43-feet) and Owen Mullahy (mile, 4:37) all delivered strong performances as the Mansfield boys beat King Philip 77-23. Williams also won the 55 hurdles.
- Caitlin Dumouchel qualified for the Division 1 Meet by winning the 600 in 1:44.4 and Kelsey Hubler took second with a personal best time as the Mansfield girls’ downed King Philip 68-32. Anna Buckley won the long jump with a career best 17-feet, while Gabby Devlin and Destiny Sanders took 2-3 for a sweep of the event.
Franklin boys 51, Attleboro 49: High jump 1-tie: Tristan Martin, Damon Dugan 5-4; Two mile 2-Nathan Seybert; Mile 2-Seybert; 300 2-Matt McMahon; Long jump 2-Kaiden Murray 19-8; 55 hurdles 1-Murray 9.03; 55 1-Murray 6.84; Shot put 1-Ethan Crosby 46-2, 2-Cristian Centeno, 3-Ryan Grover.
Franklin girls 75, Attleboro 25: Mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf; 55-Cassondra Stuger; 600 2-Stuger; 1,000 2-Maddie Ellis; Shot put 1-Kamsi Igbobi; Two mile 2-Kim Esteban.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 58, Somerset Berkley 28: Two mile 1-Alex Violette 10:53.7; 55 hurdles 1-Tyler Kindberg 8.8, 3-Colin Foster; 55 1-Brodie Jacques 6.6, 2-Jaren Ramos, 3-Alec Bilodeau; 600 1-Josh Rebello 1:33.1; 1,000 1-Jason Ruta 2:57.6; 300 1-Ramos 39.8, 2-Matthew Duarte; Shot put 1-Seth Cordeiro 44-6 1/2. 2-Owen Hebda; High jump 1-Jacques 6-2.
Dighton-Rehoboth girls 70, Somerset Berkley 16: Two Mile 1-Isabel Murdock 13:30; 55 hurdles 1-Julianna DaCosta 9.3, 2-Sophia DiFiore; 600 1-Carleigh Hall 1:57.4, 3-Avery Thomas; 1,000 1-Grace Fagundes 3:46; 300 1-Kiara Abrantes 46.3, 2-Natalia Martin; Mile 1-Avery Thomas 6:31; Shot put 1-Ava Pequeneza 29-4 1/4; High jump 1-DiFiore 4-4.
Mansfield boys 77, King Philip 23: Mansfield results: 300 1-Jack Rivard, 37.02, 2-Chris Verros, 3-Raffi Marzella; 1,000 1-Mike Mullahy 2:43, 2-Peter Oldow, 3-Chris Leonard; Long jump 1-Andrew Williams 21-0; 2-Jake Wall, 3-Joe Cappelletti; 55 hurdles 1-Williams 8.3, 2-Dylan Buchanan, 3-Ryan Munroe; 55-Cappelletti 6.88; Shot put 1-Nico Holmes 43-0; Mile 1-Mike Mullahy 4:37; 4x200 relay 1-DaSean Peters-Wolfe, Cappelletti, Verros, Rivard 1:35.75; 4x400 relay 1-Stephen Saba, Thomas Giudicianni, Caden Riley, Oldow 3:43.99.
Mansfield girls 68, King Philip 32: KP results: 2-Destiny Sanders, 3-Gabby Devlin; 300 1-Brooke Penney 47.15; 600 1-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:44.1, 2-Kelsey Hubler; 1,000 2-Katie Miller, 3-Grace Doyle; Mile 1-Tessa Lancaster; Two mile 1-Lancaster, 2-Jess Alestock, 3-Anne Riley; High jump 2-Anna Buckley 3-Grace Daney; Long jump 1-Buckley 17-0, 2-Devlin, 3-Sanderson;; 55 hurdles 2-Sanders, 3-Buckley.
