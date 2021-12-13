NORTON — Senior Kaiden Murray won three events, while senior Chris Leonardo led a sweep of the shot put event as the Attleboro High boys’ winter track team began its Hockomock League dual meet season with a 64-31 conquest of King Philip Monday at Wheaton College.
Murray was first in the 55 dash (6.89), 55 hurdles (8.98) and long jump, while Leonardo won the shot put at 43-11
- Mansfield senior Jake Wall won three events in a 61-38 conquest of Taunton.
Wall was first in the 55 hurdles (7.95), the high jump (5-4) and long jump (22-3). The Hornets dominated the distance events with Riley Tremblay winning the mile (4:49), Chris Leonard the 1,000 (2:51) and Collin Stevens the two mile (10:41.).
- The King Philip girls’ scored a 56-43 victory over Attleboro. For the Bombardiers, freshmen Emelia Smith (1,000) and Julia Leonardo (300) both won events. Rebecca Rainey won the 600 (1:52) and was a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team.
- Norah Puleo (1,000), Anna Buckley (55 dash) and Caitlin Garrahy (shot put) led sweeps of their events as the Mansfield girls scored a 76
1/3-23 2/3
- win over Taunton.
Mansfield boys 61, Taunton 38: 55 1-Nate Kablik (M), 2-Chamberlain Guthrie (M), 6.99; 300 2-Tom Giudicianni (M), 41.1; 600 2-Grady Sullivan (M), 1:29; 1000 1-Chris Leonard (M), 2:51.4; Mile 1-Riley Tremblay (M), 3-Marco Geminiani (M), 4:49; Two mile 1-Collin Stevens (M), 10:41; 55 hurdles 1-Jake Wall (M), 2-Dylan Buchanan (M), 7.95; 4x200 relay 1-Kablik, Isaiah Kinds, Nolan Clarke, Guthrie), 1:44.3; Shot put 3-Ayden Agbasi (M), 31-1; High jump 1-Wall (M), 2-Sam Olsen (M), 5-4; Long jump 1-Wall (M), 2-Guthrie (M), 3-Kinds (M), 22-3.
Mansfield 76 1/3, Taunton 23 2/3: Msf. results: 55 1- Chole Guthrie (M), 7.62, 2-Abby Scott (M) 3-Meghan Driscoll (M); 300 1-Brooke Penney (M), 46.8, 3-Frankie Smith (M), 600 2-Caitlin Dumouchel (M), 1:45; 1,000 1-Norah Puleo (M), 3:23, 3-Liz Peavey; Mile 1-Anna Moore (M), 5:54, 2-Katie Miller (M); Two mile 1-Meghan Johnston (M), 13;25; 55 1-Anna Buckley (M), 9.7, 2-Elyssa Buchanan (M), 3-Julia Pike (M), 4x200 relay 1-Msf. (Scott, Driscoll, Buchanan, Guthrie), 1:55.4; Shot put 1-Caitlin Garrahy (M), 27-10 ¾, 2-Joselyn Saba (M), 3-Nicole Kobasa (M); High jump 1-Buchanan (M),; Long jump 1-Guthrie (M), 15-8, 2-Buckley (M).
Attleboro boys 64, King Philip 31: 55 1-Kaiden Murray (A), 2-James Hill (A), 3-Turaq Ikbal (KP), 6.89; 55 hurdles 1-Murray (A) , 2-DelPozzo (A), 3-Smith (KP)(, 8.98; Mile 1-Noah Hurd (KP), 2-Ethan Sylvia (A), 3-Max Miller (KP), 4:51; 300 1-Adrian Rivera (A), 2-Mahoney (KP), 3-Bill Badger(A), 41.0; 600 1-Nick Grayber (A), 2-Jacob Blavek (A), 3-Sean Kaswale (A), 1:37; 1,000 1-Diego Nieto (KP), 2-Luca Giardini (KP), 3-Rick Ferreira (A), 2:58; Two mile 1-Lee Casstevens (A), 2-Nate Sylen (KP), 3-Ryan Andrews (KP), 10:50; Shot put 1-Chris Leonardo (A), 2-Isaac Pereira (A), 3-Isaiah Traore (A), 43-11; Long jump 1-Murray (A), 2-Granese (KP), 3-Hill (A), 18-2; High jump 1-Granese (KP), 2-Cashel Stuger (A), 3-Blake Garzaro (A), 5-8; 4x200 relay 1-AHS (Hill, Stuger, DelPozzo, Rivera), 1:43; 4x400 relay 1-KP, 3:54.
King Philip girls 56, Attleboro 43: AHS results: 55 hurdles 3-Annie Cooney 11.04; Mile 1-Kacey Parker 6:25.41; 600 1-Rebecca Rainey 1:52.96, 2-Madison Ellis 1:56, 3-Emily Dunlea 2:00; 1,000 1-Emelia Smith 3:37.11, 3-Madison Oliveira 4:42; 300 1-Julia Leonard 48.33, 2-Jahela Douglas 48.4; Two mile 2-Taylor DeCristofaro 14:34; Shot put 3-Dianna McArthur 25-2; Long jump 2-Douglas 13-7, 3-Ariana Ridge; LJ: 2-Jahela Douglas 13-7, 3 — Ridge 11-8; High jump 3-Rebecca Rainey 4-6”; 4x400 relay 1-Parker, Dunlea, Leonardo, Rainey 4:40.29.
(0) comments
