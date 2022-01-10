NORTON — After a month’s absence from competition, the North Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ winter track teams came away from Wheaton College’s Haas Athletic Center Monday with a sweep of Foxboro High.
“I give all of the credit in the world to these kids,” North Attleboro boys’ coach Scott Holster said of the staggered nature of practice sessions and COVID-19 testing and protocols. “It’s been a lot of hard work. Kids have been running outdoors, indoors at Wheaton and in the hallways, working out in the weight room. They’ve been doing anything that they possibly can, at a safe distance and mindful of everyone.”
Pairs of wins from junior Nathan Shultz (300, high jump) and sophomore Connor Peterson (mile, two-mile) led the Rocketeers boys (2-1 Hockomock League) to a 77-22 victory over the Warriors, while Brody Clemente led a sweep of the shot put.
Shultz notched a personal best 6-2 in winning the high jump, and ran a leg for the first-place 4x200 relay team. Peterson won the mile by 12 seconds at 4:58 and clocked an 11:45 in the two-mile.
Clemente (49-2 1/2) edged teammate Mark Etinenvre (a personal best 48 feet) to win the shot put, while Josh Beckett logged 47 feet for third place. Dan O’Malley won the long jump and took second in the 55 dash for Foxboro.
Marissa Galey (55 dash, long jump) won two events for the North girls (1-2) in their 63-37 victory. Sienna Newth led a Rocketeers’ sweep of the shot put event. Ella Campbell captured first in the 55 hurdles (1052) and 300 (46.6) for Foxboro while Caroline Bass (600) and Anya Fitzpatrick (mile) also won events.
Meg Dowd was second in both the 55 and 300 dashes for the Rocketeers, while Katie Galgoczy won the two mile (13:53) by 20 seconds and took third in the mile.
North Attleboro boys 77, Foxboro 22: 55-Giovany Rivera (NA), 2-Dan O’Malley (F),3-Kyle Conroy (NA), 7.10; 300 -1-Nathan Shultz (NA), 2-Rivera (NA), 3-O’Malley (F), 37.96; 600 1-Stone (F), 2-Haney (F), 3-Andrew Nobrega (NA), 1:35.3; 1,000 1-Evan Tino (NA), 2-Proulx (F), 3-Jason Drynan (NA), 3:01.2; Mile1-Connor Peterson (NA), 2-Dexter Greene (NA), 3-Ojora (F), 4:48.1; Two mile1-Peterson (NA), 2-Will Atwood (NA), 3-none, 11:45.6; High jump 1-Shultz (NA), 2-Aaron Levesque (NA), 3-Nathan McDonald (NA), 6-2; Long jump 1-O’Malley (F), 2-McDonald (NA), 3-Haney (F), 18-1 1/3; Shot put 1-Brody Clemente (NA), 2-Mark Etienvre (NA), 3-Josh Beckett (NA), 49-2 1/2; 55 hurdles 1-Nobrega (NA), 2-McDonald (NA), 3-Elliott Daniels (NA), 8.78; 4x400 relay 1-NA (Tino, Drynan, Nobrega, Hobbs), 4:04.6; 4x200 relay 1-NA (Rivera, Simonian, Conroy, Shultz), 1:39.8.
North Attleboro girls 63, Foxboro 37: 55 1-Marissa Galey (NA), 2-Meg Dowd (NA), 3-Chadiera Ajbanari (NA), 7.92; 300 1-Ella Campbell (F), 2-Dowd (NA), 3-Katherine Noone (F), 46.6; 600 1-Caroline Bass (F), 2-Casey Dahl (F), 3-Brooke Sullivan (NA), 1:51.8; 1,000 1-Mariana Lameiras (NA), 2-Marta Botelho (NA), 3-Sarah Howard (NA), 3:39; Mile 1-Anya Fitzpatrick (F), 2-Lori McGinley (NA), 3-Katie Galgoczy (NA), 6:09.3; Two mile 1-Galgoczy (NA), 2-Mabel Linck (F), 3-Ellie Fournier (NA), 13:53; High jump 1-Caroline Folan (NA), 2-Chloe Davis (F), 3-Sydney O’Connor (NA), 4-8; Long jump 1-Galey (NA), 2-Kadency Perry (NA), 3-Noone (F), 14-4; Shot put 1-Sienna Newth (NA), 2-Marissa Robinson (NA), 3-Madison Folan (NA), 25-2 1/2; 55 hurdles 1-Campbell (F), 2-O’Connor (NA), 3-C. Folan (NA), 10.52; 4x400 relay 1-NA (Botelho,C. Folan, O’Conno, Sullivan), 4;49; 4X200 relay 1-Fox. (Erias, Taylor, Noone, Davies), 2:10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.