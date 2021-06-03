NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High girls’ spring track team completed its dual meet season unbeaten and captured the Davenport Division title of the Hockomock League as well with a 97-39 victory over Foxboro High Wednesday.
Ariana Newth won both the shot put and discus competition for the Rocketeers (5-0), while Tess Collins captured first place in the 400 hurdles and 200.
Foxboro Casey Dahl won the mile by a six-second margin with a personal best time of 5:51, while Emma Dahl won the 800 (2:27) by a 17-second margin. Jordyn Collins won the 100 and anchored the fist place 4x100 relay team to a season best time by two seconds. Gianna Dunne had personal best time in the 400 hurdles and leap in the high jump (4-8).
The North Attleboro boys carved out a 94 1/2-40 1/2
- victory over Foxboro to improve to 3-1 in the dual meet season as Matt Penta won the javelin throw (146-1), a personal best, an MIAA State Meet qualifying distance.
Mark Etienvre led a Rocketeer sweep of the discus (128-2), Matt Penta led a North sweep of the javelin (146-1), while the Big Red also swept the shot put with Joe Beckett (147-2 1/2), Etienvre (43-11 1/2) and Harry Bullock (42-9 3/4).
Foxboro senior captain Adam Connolly won four events — the 100 (11.1), 200 (23.0), long jump (20-1) and triple jump (39-4). In addition, Warrior senior captain Liam Cody won the two mile (11:28.7) and junior Nick Olson won the mile (4:56.9). Freshman John Hollis took third in the 400 hurdles (1:07.4) and high jump.
North Attleboro boys 94 1/2, Foxboro 40 1/2: 400 1-Jack Maclaughlin (NA), 53.4; 800 1-Christopher Martinez (NA), 2:11.9; 110 hurdles 1-Andrew Nobrega (NA) 17.7; 400 hurdles 1-Andrew McInnis (NA), 1:02; 4x100 relay 1-NA (Penta, Feid, Silva, McCoy), 45.2; 4x400 relay 1-NA (Carlson, Robinson, Martinez, MacLaughlin), 3:50.9; Shot put 1-Josh Beckett (NA) 47-2 1/2; Discus 1-Mark Etienvre (NA), 128-2; Javelin 1-Matt Penta (NA), 146-1.
North Attleboro girls 97, Foxboro 39: 400 hurdles 1-Tess Collins (NA) 1:01.6; 400 1-Kailey Lockavitch (NA) 1:03.1; 100 hurdles 1-Annelise Grunewald (NA) 16.7;100 1-Jordyn Collins (F), 12.5; 200 1-Collins (NA) 27.1; Two mile 1-Lily Adams (NA) 14:32.9; Mile 1-Casey Dahl (F), 5:51; 800 1-Emma Dahl (F), 2:27.4; 4x400 relay 1-NA (Katie Manning, Haley Carr, Lockavitch, Julia Simpson) 4:22.9; 4x400 relay 1-Fox (Servaes, J. Collins, C, Collins, Murphy), 51.8; Shot put 1-Ariana Newth (NA) 29-1/4; Javelin 1-Abby Camelio (NA) 94-9; Discus 1-Newth(NA) 93-7; High jump 1-Autumn Hewitt (NA) 4-10; Triple jump 1-Manning 31-8 (NA) ; Long jump 1-Olivia Etienviere (NA) 16-1 1/4.
