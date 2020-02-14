BOSTON — Olivia Etienvre notched a pair of top-five finishes, Ari Preacher took home a pair of sixth-place performances and Lily Wetherbee claimed a third place for the North Attleboro High girls’ indoor track team Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center during the MIAA Division 3 Championship Track and Field Meet.
The Rocketeers took six top-10 individual performances while all three North Attleboro relay teams finished among the top 10 as North compiled 40 points to finish fifth overall behind Hopkinton (61) and Milford (57).
Etienvre took third place in the high jump and fifth in the 55 hurdles, while Wetherbee finished third in the long jump and anchored the second place 4x200 relay team.
Preacher took sixth place in the 55 hurdles and shared sixth place in the high jump with teammate Cassidy Becker. Kadence Peri anchored North’s third place 4x400 relay team.
The Rocketeer boys finished 18th overall, two spots ahead of rival Bishop Feehan.
Emmett Ruote took fifth place in the shot put (45-0) for North and Nick Taylor was seventh in the high jump (5-10).
- The Bishop Feehan girls received an MIAA State Meet-qualifying performance from Amelia Mignacca in the 1,000, taking third place (3:05.47). Mignacca was also a member orf the Shamrocks’ fifth place 4x400 relay team with Madison Breckner, Anne Pearl and Maeve Parish. Parrish was sixth in the 600 (1:42.19), while Isabella Simoneau cracked the top-ten in the two mile at (11:49.37.)
For the Shamrock boys, Patrick Healey finished fifth in the mile (4:33.69) and Jackson Craig in seventh in the two-mile (9:54.03).
MIAA Division 3 Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys — Mile 5-Patrick Healey 4:33.69, 9-Sean O’Brien 4:38.64, 10-Lucas Jacques 4:39.18; 300 19-Aidan Corrigan 38.12; Two mile 7-Jackson Craig 9:54.03; Girls — 600 6-Maeve Parrish 1:42.19, 18-Grace O’Hanlon 1:45.37; 1,000 3-Amelia Mignacca 3:05.47; 300 16-Madison Breckner 44.52; Two mile 9-Isabella Simoneau 11:49.37, 14-Sophia Arruda 12.15.5, 17-Anna Boyd 12:21.39; 4x400 relay 5-Breckner, Mignacci, Anne Pearl, Parrish 4:18.27; .
North Attleboro placements: Boys — Mile 19-Kyle Robinson 4:47.63; 600 14-Jack MacLaughlin 1:29.08; 4x200 relay 12-Nathan Shultz, Colby Feid, Jacob Silva, Alexander McCoy 1:37.17; 4x800 15-Jackson Magas, Robinson, MacLaughlin, Maxwell Vaughn 9:09.94; High jump 7-Nick Taylor 5-10, 14-Feid 5-08; Shot put 5-Emmett Ruote 45-00; Girls — 55 hurdles 5-Olivia Etienvre 8.85, 6-Ari Preacher 8.99; 4x200 relay 2-Tess Collins, Kailey Lockavitch, Emily Nardelli, Lily Wetherbee 1:47.41; 4x800 8-Marta Botelho, Allison Carter, Abigail Gallagher, Catherine Hanewich 10:30.25; 4x400 3-Collins, Lockavitch, Nardelli, Kadence Peri 14:15.75; Long jump 3-Wetherbee 17-0, 8-Etienvre 16-00.5, 11-Cassidy Becker 15-06; Shot put 12-Alivia Byrne 29-00.5; High jump 3-Etienvre 5-4, 6-tie: Becker, Ari Preacher 5-0.
