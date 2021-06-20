HINGHAM — North Attleboro High’s Olivia Etienvre had five top-four performances and captured first place at the MIAA Division 1 Pentathlon with 3,000 points.
And right behind, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, were King Philip High’s Sydney O’Shea (2,417) and Isabelle Watson (2,286).
Etienvre won both the 100 hurdles (15.88) and high jump (5-5¼), while taking second in the long jump to post a 394-point margin of victory.
Norton High’s Heather Kurland was the No. 2 finisher at the Division 2 Pentathlon with 2,640 points. The Lancer won the 100 hurdles (16.17) and took second in both the 800 (2:44) and high jump (4-11½).
Lancer senior Bella Pietrasiewicz finished first in the 800 (2:15.2), winning by a four-second margin.
At the Division 1 Meet, Attleboro High’s Ethan Gattoni won the javelin throw (161-1) by a two-foot margin, while Seekonk High’s Andrew Cabral clocked a 9:31.6 time to place second in the two-mile run.
MIAA Division 1 Pentathlon
Attleboro results: Boys – 800 3-Nathan Seybert 2:00.9; Two mile 15-Neal Bowie 10:23.1; Javelin 1-Ethan Gattoni 161-1; Girls – Mile 13-Diana Blouin 5:38.46; Two mile 5-Kelly Neuendorf 11:44.8; Javelin 14-Elayna Marinelli 82-6.
King Philip results: Boys – 800 6-Noah Hurd 2:00.7 Girls — Shot put 2-Sydney O’Shea 25-8, 8-Isabelle Watson 18-4½; High jump 3-Watson 4-7½, 6-O’Shea 4-1½; 800 1-O’Shea 2:37, 2-Watson 2:37, 8-Charlotte Majer 2:21.7;Mile 15-Isabelle Crocker 5:41.8; Long jump 1-O’Shea 16-9¼, 4-Watson 16-2½; 100 hurdles 6-O’Shea 18.2, 7-Watson 19.1.
Mansfield results: Boys – Javelin 5-Jack Taylor 144-10, 8-Steve Saba 137-9; Girls – Two mile 7-Tessa Lancaster 12:05, 10-Anna Moore 12:18.5; Javelin 2-Caitlin Dumouchel 110-7.
North Attleboro results: Girls – Javelin 4-Abby Camelio 103-5; 800 3-Olivia Etienvre 2:46; 100 hurdles 1-Etienvre 15.88; High jump 1-Etienvre 5-5¼; Long jump 2-Etienvre 16-8½; Shot put 4-Etienvre 25-½.
MIAA Division 2 Pentathlon
Foxboro results: Girls – 800 8-Emma Dahl 2:26.7; Javelin 8-Chloe Byrns 87-6.
Bishop Feehan results: Boys – 800 13-Andrew Smith 2:08.4; Mile 14-Noah Gomes D’Sa 4:51.5; Two mile 3-Patrick Healy 9:34.9; Girls – 800 3-Maeve Parrish 2:20.7; Mile 6-Elizabeth Borah 5:17.8, 14-Maria Romsey 5:32.1; Two mile 4-Mary Daley 12:00.3.
Seekonk results: Boys – Two mile 2-Andrew Cabral 9:31.6.
Norton results: Boys 800 7-Sean Wynne 2:02.8; Javelin 12-Edward Abouzeid 128-10; Girls – 800 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 2:15.2; Mile 4-Shea Podbelski 5:12; Javelin 11-Brynn Leahy 79-3; 800 2-Heather Kurland 2:44.58; 100 hurdles 1-Kurland 16.17; High jump 2-Kurland 4-11½; Long jump 3-Kurland 17-7¼; Shot put 3-Kurland 25-1¼.
