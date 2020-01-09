NORTON — Ali Murphy and Isabella Pietrasiewicz each won two events as the Norton High girls’ winter track team downed Medway 61-25 to remain unbeaten through four meets, and gained a share of the Tri-Valley League Small School Division title.
Murphy sprinted to first place in the 55 (7.75) and 300 (43.10), while Pietrasiewicz was first to the finish line in both the mile (5:17) and 1,000 (3:09). In addition, Heather Kurland won the 55 hurdles (9.11) to qualify for the MIAA State Meet.
The Lancer boys’ team secured its first win, 51-35 over the Mustangs. Paul Wisnaskas won the high jump (6-0) and 55 hurdles for Norton, while Sean Wynne won the 1,000 (2:51) and was a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team.
Norton boys 51, Medway 35: Shot Put 1-Ryan Carroll 38-2 1/2; High jump 1-Paul Wisnaskas 6-0, 2-Jack Buchan 5-4; 55 hurdles 1-Wisnaskas, 2-James Partridge, 3-Buchan; 55 2-Wisnaskas 7.05; Mile 2-Ethan Tetrault 5:15.94, 3-Derek Bamford 5:29.13; 600 2-Charlie Mills 1:37, 3-Casey Dion 1:53.8; 1,000 1-Sean Wynne 2:51.73, 3-Aiden Masse 3:09.5; 300 2-Jason Soares; Two Mile 2-Derek Bamford 11:38.1, 3-Ethan Tetrault 12:27.3; 4x400 relay 1-Buchan, Mills, Wynne, Danny Tran, 3:59.3.
Norton girls 61, Medway 25: Shot Put 1-Michaela Whiteside 29-51/2, 3-Erica Ransom 27’-3 1/2; High Jump 2-Heather Kurland 4-8, 3-Lindsey Bingel 4-6; 55 Hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 9.11, 3-Shaylee Owens 10.24; 55 1-Ali Murphy 7.75, 2-Evie Rodriguez 7.85; Mile 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 5:17.19, 2-Shea Podbelski 5:47.01; 600 1-Megan Cross 1:48.98, 2-Kylie Dion 1:54.35; 1,000 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 3:09.21, 3-Skye Goba 3:36.55; 300 1-Ali Murphy 43.10, 2- Eve Rodriguez 46.14; Two mile 1-Megan Cross 12:49.39, 3-Lauren Anderson 13:41.72.
