BELLINGHAM — The Norton High boys and girls track teams competed in the Tri-Valley League Championship on Tuesday, with both Lancer squads placing fourth.
Medfield High won the girls meet with 88.5 points, edging Holliston by 1 1/2 points while Norton totaled 72. Hopkinton won the boys meet with 136 points while Norton had 41 point.
For the Norton girls, Ali Murphy (12.74) and Jillian Strynar (12.96) took first and second in the 100 meters with Strynar clocking a personal record in the race. The tandem also went first-second in the 200 meters, at 25.79 (a personal record for Murphy) and 26.78. Strynar was second in the triple jump at 32-1.
Shaylee Owens took first in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing at 17.04. She was also third in the long jump with a personal record jump of 16-5 1/2 and fifth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-8.
The only other first-place finish for the Lancer girls was from Zoey Santos, getting a 5-2 clearance in the high jump to qualify for the New Balance Outdoor Championships in the freshman event.
Other notable finishes came from Skye Goba’s eighth-place finish in the mile at 5:48.62 and the 4x400 team’s seventh place finish in 4:46.31. Running in the relay was Jordan Raneri, Carly Goodwin, Lauren LaFrancois and Emma Wisnaskas.
On the boys side, Norton’s Camden Lerner placed first in the 400 meters with a time of 52.24. It was the only first-place finish of the day for the Lancer boys.
Danny Tran (sixth, 11.85) and Anthony Tripolone (seventh, 11.88) scored in the 100 meters and Nate Tripolone (fifth, 23.86) also scored in the 200 meters. The trio also raced in a second-place 4x100 relay team, going in the respective order after leadoff man Jake Antosca. The group clocked a time of 45.28.
In the mile, Andrew McConnell clocked a 4:47.08 for fifth. Aiden Masse had a personal record in the two=-mile, placing second in 10:08.40.
In the 4x400 relay, Lerner, Jacob Ollerhead, Brandon Scovil and Danny Tran took third with a timeof 3:44.50.
The Lancer boys had three scorers in the field, all with personal records. In the long jump Matt Cropley’s jump of 19-6 1/4 earned him fourth while Lucas Habib’s 18-3 1/4 eared him seventh.
Cropley also placed seventh the triple jump at 36-11 1/2.