NORTON — The Norton High boys’ winter track team captured first place in four individual events, swept the 55 hurdles and won the 4x400 relay in taking a 54-40 victory over Bellingham High Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League meet at Wheaton College.
Matt Crossley led a Lancer sweep of the 55 hurdles, while Mike Katsikis won the two mile run (11:31). Andrew McConnell took second in both the mile and 1,000 meters.
The Lancers participate at the Boston Holiday Challenge Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Norton boys 54, Bellingham 40: 55 hurdles 1-Matt Crossley 10.18, 2-Jacob Brady, 3-Jake Bratt; 55 2-Cam Bratt 7.3; Mile 2-Andrew McConnell 4:56, 3-Sean Nichols; 600 1-Charlie Mills 1:32.2; 300 1-Dan Tran 40.341, 2-Jason Soares; 1,000 2-McConnelll 2:54, 3-Aidan Masse; Two mile 1-Mike Katsikis 11:31.9, 2-Brennan Johnson; Shot put 2-Jason Soares 32-0; Long jump 2-Casey Potts 32-0, 3-Luke Ferreira; High jump 1-Xavier Gonzalez 5-2; 4x400 relay 1-Mills, Masse, Cam Lerner, J. Tran 3:48.
