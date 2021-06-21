HINGHAM — Buoyed by championship performances by senior Bella Pietrasiewicz and sophomore Ali Murphy, the Norton High girls’ track team claimed the MIAA Division 2 South State Championship at Hingham High School Saturday.
Pietrasiewicz won the 800 (2:15.2) by four seconds while Murphy placed first in the 400 (58.25), winning by a lean over Apponequet’s Morgan Hayward, and took second in the 200, losing out on a lean to Abington’s Maria Wood.
Coach Kent Taylor’s Lancers compiled 47 points, one ahead of Plymouth South, while Old Rochester Regional was third with 44 1/2 points.
Foxboro senior Jordyn Collins took second place in the 100 (12.52), while Seekonk senior Mackenzie Gingras won the shot put (34-10 1/4) by a one-inch margin and was 10th in the discus.
In the boys’ Division 1 Meet, Mansfield’s Jake Wall not only won the long jump (23-2), the distance to break the meet record and tie the Hornets’ record.
Maeve Parrish qualified for the MIAA State Meet in the 800 (2:20.78) by taking second and ran a leg for the winning, record-setting 4x400 relay team as the Bishop Feehan girls compiled 37 points and took sixth.
Parrish teamed with Amelia Mignacca, Madde Brecker (8th, 400 hurdles) and Valerie Capalbo (5th, 400) to post a time of 4:02.72, eclipsing the previous Bishop Feehan record in the 4x400 relay set in 2015.
Mansfield’s Caitlin Dumouchel was second in the Division 1 Meet in both the javelin (110-7) and 400 hurdles (personal best 1:05.4). Ann Buckley finished fourth in both the long and triple jumps, while Anna Darlington broke the minute mark for the first time in the 400 and Caitlin Haley cleared 34 feet for the first time in the triple jump.
MIAA Division 2 Championship Track and Field Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1-Stoughton 89 1/2, 2-Dover-Sherborn 74, 3-Old Rochester 41, 20-Bishop Feehan 14, 26-Foxboro 9, 28-Seekonk 8.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Norton 47, 2-Plymouth South 46, 3-Old Rochester 41 1/2, 6-Bishop Feehan 37, 10-Foxboro 29, 21-Seekonk 13.
Bishop Feehan results: Boys -- Two mile 3-Patrick Healey 9:34.9, 16-Jack Bernie 10:36.9; 400 hurdles 9-Brendan Krue 1:04.8; High jump 9-Mignacca 5-10; Girls – Mile 6-Liz Borah 5:17.8; 800 3-Maeve Parrish 2:20.78; Two mile 4-Mary Daley 12:00.31; 400 hurdles 8-Maddie Breckner 1:11.26; 500 5-Valerie Capalbo 1:00.67; 100 7-Alyssa Boucher 13:16; 4x100 relay 3-Emily Rivers, Olivia Kell, Anna Jones, Boucher 51.90; 4x400 relay 1-Amelia Mignacca, Breckner, Parrish, Capalbo 4:20.72.
Norton placements: Boys – 4x400 relay 8-Sean Wynne, Derek Bamford, Cam Lerner, Charlie Mills, 3:39.7; Girls – 4x400 relay 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz, Shea Podbelski, Jordan Raneri, Skye Goba, 4:15.4;
100 hurdles 6-Heather Kurland 16.01; 800 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 2:15.2; 400 1-Ali Murphy 58.25; 200 2-Murphy 25.90; Long jump 6-Kurland 16-9; 400 hurdles 12-Kyla Leahy 1:12.6; Javelin 11-Brynn Leahy 79-3.
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: Girls — 200 16-Kiara Abrantes 27.47; Triple jump 14-Angel Correia 32-3.
Seekonk placements: Boys — Two mile 2-Andrew Cabral 9:31.9; Girls — Shot out 1-Mackinzie Gingras 34-10 1/4, 6-Lauren Morales 30-6 1/4; Discus 10-Gingras 68-9, 13-Morales 74-7.
Foxboro placements: Boys — Long jump 8-Adam Connolly 21-0; 800 8-Brooks Stone 2:13.8; Mile 18-Nic Olson 4:55.8; Girls — 100 2-Jordyn Collins 12.52; 800 8-Emma Dahl 2:26.7; 400 hurdles 11-Raynna Hanlon 1:12.2; Javelin 8-Chloe Byrnes 82-6.
MIAA Division 1 Championship Track and Field Meet
Attleboro placements: Girls — Shot put 2-Kamsi Igbobi 32-11; Two mile 5-Kelley Neuendorf 11:44.08.
Mansfield placements: Boys — Long jump 1-Jake Wall 23-2; Javelin 5-Jack Taylor 144-10, 8-Stephen Saba 137-9; 4x800 relay 5-Trevor Flint, Riley Tremblay, Collin Stevens, Tim Corkery, 8:28.1; Triple jump 8-Dana Johnson 38-11; 110 hurdles 6-Dylan Buchanan 15.97 Girls — Javelin 2-Caitlin Dumouchel 110-7; 400 hurdles 2-Dumouchel 1:05.44; Two mile 7-Tessa Lancaster 12:05.2; 100 7-Meg Driscoll 12.96, 8-Abby Scott 13.13; 4x100 relay 2-Abby Scott, Meg Driscoll, Erika Penney, Colleen Waters, 50.66; Long jump 4-Anna Buckley 17-5; Triple jump 4-Buckley 34-11, 5-Caitlin Haley 34-1; 400 5-Anna Darlington 59.75; 4x400 relay 6-Michaela Kablik, Dumouchel, Penney, Darlington, 4:10; 4x800 relay 6-Katie Miller, Emma Lamson, Abby Greenberg, Norah Puleo 1:01.8;
