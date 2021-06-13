BELLINGHAM — With sophomore Ali Murphy winning two events and senior Heather Kurland leading a sweep of the 100 hurdles, the Norton High girls’ track team captured first place at the Tri-Valley League’s Showcase Championship Meet at Bellingham High.
Murphy was first across the finish line in both the 100 (12.75) and 400 (59.3, winning by two seconds) as the Lancers captured the team title with 100 points, three ahead of runner-up Hopkinton.
Kurland helped the Lancers take 26 points in winning the 100 hurdles, with Skyler Owens, Maddie Dolack and Kylie Leahy all finishing among the top five. In addition, Kurland took third in both the high and long jumps.
Senior Bella Pietrasiewicz won the 800 by a five-second margin at 2:20.7, while freshman Jillian Strynar clocked a 27.3 time to win the 200.
Senior Edward Abouzeid won the javelin throw (by 20 feet at 159-1) and anchored the fifth-place 4x100 relay team for the Lancer boys’ team, which finished seventh. Sean Wynne was second in the 800 and ran a leg for the fifth-place 4x400 relay team.
Tri-Valley League Championship Meet
Norton results: Boys — 800 1-Sean Wynne 2:06.11; 4x100 relay 5-Dan Tran, Ryan Potts, Luke Ferreira, Edward Abouzeid 46.63; Javelin 1-Abouzeid 159-1; Shot put 5-Ryan Carroll 41-7; Freshman Mile 3-Andrew McConnell 5:11.7; 4x400 relay 5-Wynne, Derek Bamford, Charlie Mills, Cam Lerner 3:43.6; Girls — 100 1-Ali Murphy 12.75; 200 1-Jillian Strynar 27.33; 400 1-Murphy 59.3; 800 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 2:20.7, 2-Shea Podbelski 2:25.9; 100 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 15.87, 2-Skyler Owens 16.81, 3-Maddie Dolack 17.21, 5-Kylie Leahy 17.51; 4x100 relay 4-Phoebe Gesner, Caitlin Whiteside, Brynn Leahy, Shaylee Owens 54.79; High jump 3-Kurland 4-8; 4x400 relay 2-Jordan Raneri, Pietrasiewicz, Gesner, Podbelski, 4:20.1; Long jump 3-Kurland 16-10.
